Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

WASHINGTON — Hundreds gathered in cities throughout the nation Saturday as a part of the nationwide Ladies’s March rallies centered on points akin to local weather change, pay fairness, reproductive rights and immigration.

Tons of confirmed up in New York Metropolis and 1000’s in Washington, D.C. for the rallies, which intention to harness the political energy of ladies, though crowds had been noticeably smaller than in earlier years. Marches had been scheduled Saturday in additional than 180 cities.

The primary marches in 2017 drew a whole lot of 1000’s of individuals to rallies in cities throughout the nation on the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. That 12 months’s D.C. march drew near 1 million individuals.

In Manhattan on Saturday, a whole lot of people that gathered at separate occasions in Foley Sq. and Columbus Circle deliberate to converge at Occasions Sq. as a part of a “Rise and Roar” rally.

“Today, we will be the change that is needed in this world! Today, we rise into our power!” activist Donna Hill informed a cheering crowd in Foley Sq..

In downtown Los Angeles, 1000’s of males, girls and kids crammed a number of blocks as they made their means from a plaza to a park adjoining to Metropolis Corridor, the place a rally featured speeches by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the spouse of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Maxine Waters and others.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom credited girls for mobilizing in opposition to gun violence, creating the #MeToo motion in opposition to sexual harassment and discrimination, and taking again the Democratic majority within the Home of Representatives.

“In 2020, I have no doubt that it will be women who will lead again, rise up and move this country forward on a path toward justice,” she stated.

In Denver, organizers opted to skip the rally after the march and as an alternative invited contributors to fulfill with native organizations to be taught extra about points akin to reproductive rights, local weather change, gun security and voting.

A number of thousand got here out for the protest in Washington, far fewer than final 12 months when about 100,000 individuals held a rally east of the White Home. However as in earlier years, lots of the protesters made the journey to the nation’s capital from cities throughout the nation to specific their opposition to Trump and his insurance policies. From their gathering spot on Freedom Plaza, that they had a transparent view down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol, the place the impeachment trial will get underway within the Senate subsequent week.

In Washington, three key points appeared to provoke a lot of the protesters: local weather change, immigration and reproductive rights.

“I teach a lot of immigrant students, and in political times like this I want to make sure I’m using my voice to speak up for them,” stated Rochelle McGurn, 30, an elementary faculty trainer from Burlington, Vermont who was in D.C. to march. “They need to feel like they belong, because they do.”

Peta Madry of New London, Connecticut, was celebrating her 70th birthday in D.C. by attending her fourth Ladies’s March together with her sister, Cynthia Barnard, of San Rafael, California. Each girls had been sporting handknitted pink hats that date from the primary march. With pained expressions, they spoke about Trump’s dedication to reverse the insurance policies of his predecessor Barack Obama and his remedy of ladies.

“Look what he’s doing to Greta Thunberg,” Madry stated, referring to the teenage local weather activist. “He’s the biggest bully in the world.”

Melissa McCullough of Georgetown, Indiana, stated when she lately turned 50 she promised herself that she would get extra concerned politically. “I’m here to protest Trump, as a woman,” she stated.

Her daughter, 19-year-old College of Cincinnati scholar Elizabeth McCullough, chimed in to say that almost all girls’s points are human points, and so they talked about the necessity to shield immigrants.

“You have to push to protect everyone or no one’s safe,” Melissa McCullough stated.

The protesters deliberate to march across the White Home, however Trump wasn’t there. He’s spending the vacation weekend at his resort in Florida.

Organizers of the Washington march confronted criticism from some native African American activists for failing to deal with native points and damaging the power of native activists to prepare.

“Local D.C. is a domestic colony and the actions of national organizers have to recognize that,” Black Lives Matter D.C. wrote in a letter this week to Ladies’s March organizers. “Here in D.C., these unstrategic mass mobilizations distract from local organizing, often overlook the black people who actually live here and even result in tougher laws against demonstration being passed locally.”

Related Press reporter Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco contributed to this report.