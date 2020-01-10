Thousands of children as young as FOUR are tuning in for racy Love Island

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Each day Mail

Printed: 17:20 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:21 EST, 10 January 2020

Love Island is attracting rising numbers of kids as viewers – with a whole bunch of 1000’s tuning in every evening, figures have proven.

As the primary ever winter collection of the present is because of air on ITV2, it has emerged that on common, almost 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 kids aged 15 and beneath watched the latest collection.

This included virtually 40,000 kids aged between 4 and eight. Regardless of the post-watershed present’s raunchy popularity, TV rankings figures present how greater than 226,000 under-15s watched the present final summer season – up from the 180,000 that watched in 2018.

This included greater than four,000 four-year-olds, greater than 13,000 five-year-olds and greater than 9,000 six-year-olds. Round 165,000 of these aged between 11 and 15 watched.

The present garnered 709 complaints over the ‘predatory’ behaviour of contestant Maura Higgins, who was accused by viewers of ‘sexually harassing’ boxer Tommy Fury after she straddled him on a settee and tried to kiss him

Nearly time: The wonder mentioned that the brand new group of 12 Islanders (pictured) set to enter the South African villa would now be on lockdown forward of the present beginning on Sunday evening

The figures elevate considerations about mother and father permitting their to kids watch post-watershed reveals, that are clearly aimed toward an grownup viewers. Love Island airs at 9pm, which implies the content material will not be meant for kids. The final collection of the fact present featured three of the highest ten most complained about TV moments of 2019 in an inventory revealed by media regulator Ofcom.

Laura Whitmore, 34, exchange Caroline Flack, for the brand new collection of Love Island and can be part of her comic boyfriend Iain Stirling, who narrates the present

Amongst these, it garnered 709 complaints over the ‘predatory’ behaviour of contestant Maura Higgins, who was accused by viewers of ‘sexually harassing’ boxer Tommy Fury after she straddled him on a settee and tried to kiss him.

The Broadcasters’ Viewers Analysis Board (BARB) figures, supplied by overnights.television, are based mostly on the variety of children who watched Love Island on both ITV2, its time-shifted channel ITV2 1, and those that recorded the programme and watched it later.

To collect this information, BARB monitored the viewing habits of a pattern of properties consultant of the inhabitants utilizing meters fitted to their TVs. Viewers register who’s watching utilizing a handset and the meter detects what the programme is.

The brand new collection of Love Island, set in Cape City, South Africa, sees Laura Whitmore, 34, exchange Caroline Flack, 40, who stepped down as host after being charged with assault in December. Miss Whitmore will be part of her comic boyfriend Iain Stirling, who narrates the present.