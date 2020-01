Thousands of lives ‘at risk’ because nearly HALF of NHS hospitals are low of stroke specialists

Area Identify of hospital Does the hospital have at the least one unfilled stroke advisor submit London Barking, Havering and Redbridge College Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Barts Well being NHS Belief (Newham College Hospital) Sure Barts Well being NHS Belief (Royal London Hospital) Sure Barts Well being NHS Belief (Whipps Cross College Hospital) Sure Imperial School Healthcare NHS Belief Sure King’s School Hospital NHS Basis Belief (King’s School Hospital) No King’s School Hospital NHS Basis Belief (Princess Royal College Hospital) Sure London North West College Healthcare NHS Belief (Northwick Park Hospital) No St George’s Healthcare NHS Basis Belief Sure College School London Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Epsom and St Helier College Hospitals NHS Belief (St Helier Hospital) No Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Basis Belief (West Middlesex College Hospital) No Croydon Well being Companies NHS Belief No Man’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Homerton College Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Kingston Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Belief No North Middlesex College Hospital NHS Belief No Royal Free London NHS Basis Belief (Royal Free Hospital) Sure Royal Free London NHS Basis Belief (Barnet Common Hospital) No East Midlands Northampton Common Hospital NHS Belief Sure Nottingham College Hospitals NHS Belief (Nottingham Metropolis Hospital) Sure Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Belief (Lincoln County Hospital) Sure United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Belief (Pilgrim Hospital) No College Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Basis Belief (Royal Derby Hospital) Sure College Hospitals of Leicester NHS Belief Sure East of England Basildon and Thurrock College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Cambridge College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Basis Belief (Colchester Common Hospital) No East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Basis Belief (Ipswich Hospital) Sure East and North Hertfordshire NHS Belief No James Paget College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Luton and Dunstable College Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure Mid Essex Hospital Companies NHS Belief No Norfolk and Norwich College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No North West Anglia NHS Basis Belief Sure Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Basis Belief Sure Southend College Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Belief No West Suffolk Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure Bedford Hospital NHS Belief No West Midlands College Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Basis Belief (Queens Hospital Burton upon Belief) No Dudley Group NHS Basis Belief Sure George Eliot Hospital NHS Belief No The Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Belief (Sandwell District Hospital) Sure Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Belief Sure South Warwickshire NHS Basis Belief No College Hospitals Birmingham NHS Basis Belief (Queen Elizabeth Hospital Edgbaston) Sure College Hospitals Birmingham NHS Basis Belief (Birmingham Heartlands) No College Hospitals Birmingham NHS Basis Belief (Good Hope Hospital) No College Hospitals Birmingham NHS Basis Belief (Solihull Hospital) No College Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Belief Sure College Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Belief No Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Belief (Worcestershire Royal Hospital) Sure Wye Valley NHS Belief Sure Larger Manchester and Japanese Cheshire Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Belief No Salford Royal NHS Basis Belief No Stockport NHS Basis Belief No Bolton NHS Basis Belief Sure Manchester College NHS Basis Belief (Trafford Common Hospital) Sure Manchester College NHS Basis Belief (Wythenshawe Hospital) No Manchester College NHS Basis Belief (Manchester Royal Infirmary) No Tameside and Glossop Built-in Care NHS Basis Belief No Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Basis Belief Sure North West Coast Aintree College Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure Blackpool Instructing Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Belief No Lancashire Instructing Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen College Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Belief No St Helens and Knowsley Instructing Hospitals NHS Belief Sure College Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Basis Belief (Furness Common Hospital) Sure College Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Basis Belief (Royal Lancaster Infirmary) No Wirral College Instructing Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No North of England County Durham and Darlington NHS Basis Belief Sure Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No North Cumbria College Hospitals NHS Belief (West Cumberland Hospital) Sure North Cumbria College Hospitals NHS Belief (Cumberland Infirmary) Sure North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Basis Belief Sure Northumbria Healthcare NHS Basis Belief (Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital) No Northumbria Healthcare NHS Basis Belief (Hexham Hospital) No Northumbria Healthcare NHS Basis Belief (North Tyneside Common Hospital) No Northumbria Healthcare NHS Basis Belief (Wansbeck Common Hospital) No South Tees Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Basis Belief (Sunderland Hospital) Sure Gateshead Well being NHS Basis Belief No Yorkshire and the Humber Barnsley Hospital NHS Basis Belief Sure Bradford Instructing Hospitals and Airedale NHS Basis Trusts Sure Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Basis Belief No Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Doncaster and Bassetlaw Instructing Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No Hull College Instructing Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Leeds Instructing Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Belief No Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Rotherham NHS Basis Belief No Sheffield Instructing Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No York Instructing Hospital NHS Basis Belief (York Hospital) Sure York Instructing Hospital NHS Basis Belief (Scarborough Hospital) Sure Harrogate and District NHS Basis Belief No South East Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Brighton and Sussex College Hospitals NHS Belief (Royal Sussex County Hospital) Sure Dartford and Gravesham NHS Belief No East Kent Hospitals College NHS Basis Belief (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mom Hospital) Sure East Kent Hospitals College NHS Basis Belief (William Harvey Hospital) Sure East Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief (Eastbourne District Common Hospital) Sure Epsom and St Helier College Hospitals NHS Belief (Epsom Hospital) No Frimley Well being NHS Basis Belief (Frimley Park Hospital) Sure Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Belief (Maidstone Hospital) Sure Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Belief (Tunbridge Wells Hospital) Sure Medway NHS Basis Belief (Medway Group Healthcare, Kent Group Well being) Sure Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Belief Sure Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Belief (Worthing Hospital) No Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Belief (St Richard’s Hospital) No Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Basis Belief No South West Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Nice Western Hospitals NHS Basis Belief No North Bristol NHS Belief Sure Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Belief Sure Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Basis Belief No Royal United Hospital Tub NHS Basis Belief No Salisbury NHS Basis Belief No Taunton and Somerset NHS Basis Belief No Torbay and South Devon NHS Basis Belief Sure College Hospitals Bristol NHS Basis Belief Sure College Hospitals Plymouth NHS Belief (Derriford Hospital) Sure Weston Space Well being NHS Belief No Yeovil District Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Thames Valley Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Belief Sure Milton Keynes College Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Oxford College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief (John Radcliffe Hospital) No Oxford College Hospitals NHS Basis Belief (Horton Common Hospital) No Royal Berkshire NHS Basis Belief No Wessex Dorset County Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Hampshire Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure Isle of Wight NHS Belief Sure Poole Hospital NHS Basis Belief No Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Belief Sure Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Basis Belief Sure College Hospital Southampton NHS Basis Belief No Wales Aneurin Bevan College Well being Board (Nevill Corridor Hospital, Royal Gwent and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr) Sure Betsi Cadwaladr College Well being Board (Glan Clwyd District Common Hospital) No Betsi Cadwaladr College Well being Board (Wrexham Maelor Hospital) No Betsi Cadwaladr College Well being Board (Ysbyty Gwynedd) Sure Cardiff and Vale College Well being Board No Cwm Taf Morgannwg College Native Well being Board (Princess of Wales Hospital) No Cwm Taf Morgannwg College Native Well being Board (Prince Charles Hospital) No Hywel Dda Well being Board (West Wales Hospital) No Hywel Dda Well being Board (Withybush Common Hospital) No Hywel Dda Well being Board (Prince Philip Hospital) No Hywel Dda Well being Board (Bronglais Common Hospital) No Swansea Bay College Native Well being Board (Morriston Hospital) No Northern Eire Belfast Well being and Social Care Belief (Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast) No Northern Well being and Social Care Belief (Causeway Hospital) Sure Northern Well being and Social Care Belief (Antrim Space Hospital) Sure South Japanese Well being and Social Care Belief (Ulster Hospitals) No Southern Well being and Social Care Belief (Craigavon Space) Sure Southern Well being and Social Care Belief (Daisy Hill Hospital) No Western Well being and Social Care Belief (Altnagelvin Hospitals) Sure Western Well being and Social Care Belief (South West Acute Hospital) Sure Islands Isle of Man Division of Well being and Social Care No

