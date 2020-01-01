Thousands of Londoners shake off their hangovers and brave the cold to see 10,000 performers

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

1 January 2020

Bleary-eyed Londoners braved the chilly and shook off their hangover this morning to see 10,000 performers from around the globe within the capital’s New 12 months’s Day parade.

The 34th parade kicked off at 12pm as we speak and is predicted to run up till three.30pm throughout London’s Piccadilly Circus space.

At the moment’s parade noticed a bunch of enthusiastic cheerleaders carry out as many watched on from the obstacles. The troop is believed to have been within the space rehearsing from round 5.30am this morning, and the crowds appeared to like their efficiency.

These eager to benefit from the parade and stretch their legs will be capable to get pleasure from a tour round London as performances span throughout Nelson’s Column to Downing Road.

The parade will end at Westminster this afternoon.

Performers had been pictured as we speak collaborating within the annual parade. These cheerleaders had been wearing blue attire and used white and purple pom poms

These performers had been seen working by way of a tunnel of flowers and love hearts as we speak as they donned black and white outfits with hats