Thousands of students of Bihar can get education, UGC rules regarding distance education

Solely universities with grade A to NAC can run distance teaching programs. On this regard, the College Grants Fee (UGC) has ready a regulation for distance training. The institute won’t be allowed to run the course if there isn’t a A grade. In such a state of affairs, the research of hundreds of scholars of Bihar could get caught.

Each PU and Mithila College of Bihar have B Plus and B grades respectively. The scholars learning listed below are upset. In such a state of affairs, admission in DDE can be banned as soon as once more. Patna College will now apply for re-evaluation from NAC solely after one yr. The Vice Chancellor has already introduced for this. On the identical time, the grade of Mithila College is decrease than Patna College. There’s a disaster within the new session on this college. It’s not doable to register with UGC. This rule is for establishments operating twin universities.

For twin mode, these guidelines must be adopted: Increased instructional establishments of the state the place studying and studying are being carried out in twin mode. To run the open and distance training system there must be appointed on quite a few posts completely. Additionally, beneath the brand new regulation, all distance training establishments operating distance training must be registered afresh.

Deepti (Deputy Director, DDE, PU) stated – In accordance with the UGC guidelines, the gap mode will be run in the identical college, which has an A grade from NAAC. By the best way, PU has despatched a request letter for UGC for the brand new session.