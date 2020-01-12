Thousands of traders to take to streets during Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s India visit

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses Nationwide Enquirer Of Extortion And Blackmail













Hundreds of small-scale merchants in India are planning to arrange protests towards Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, who will go to the nation subsequent week for a corporation occasion and potential conferences with authorities officers.

Bezos will take part in an Amazon occasion in capital New Delhi geared toward connecting with small and medium-sized enterprises, three sources informed Reuters.

He has additionally sought conferences with the prime minister and different authorities officers, with conversations anticipated to centre round e-commerce, one of many sources acquainted with the matter mentioned.

Particulars of Bezos’ go to, together with his arrival date and the length of his keep, aren’t recognized.

Amazon didn’t reply to a request to verify the go to. The prime minister’s workplace additionally didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Why are the merchants protesting?

The Confederation of All India Merchants (CAIT), a gaggle representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, mentioned it’ll protest throughout 300 cities throughout Bezos’ keep within the nation.

CAIT has since 2015 waged a battle towards on-line retailers Amazon and Walmart – managed Flipkart, accusing them of deep reductions and flouting India’s international funding guidelines.

Each e-tailers have denied the allegations.

Amazon has beforehand mentioned its platform offers enterprise alternatives to hundreds of small sellers, artisans, weavers and ladies entrepreneurs. However CAIT isn’t satisfied.

“We plan to organize peaceful rallies against Jeff Bezos in all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata as well as smaller towns and cities,” Praveen Khandelwal, the group’s secretary-general informed Reuters.

“We expect to mobilize at least 100,000 traders in the protests.”

With its 1.three billion inhabitants and the world’s second-biggest smartphone consumer base that depends on low cost information for social media and on-line procuring, India is a key marketplace for US retailers Amazon and Walmart to develop their enterprise.

Reductions on their platforms have helped lure Indians to buy on-line for the whole lot from groceries to massive digital units, a phenomenon which merchants say has unfairly damage their enterprise.

New Delhi launched guidelines final 12 months to guard practically 130 million individuals depending on small-scale retail — a key voter base — by deterring massive on-line reductions.

The foundations compelled e-commerce corporations to vary their enterprise constructions, drawing criticism from america and straining the 2 nations’ commerce ties.

The federal commerce ministry is reviewing complaints and proof filed by CAIT towards Flipkart and Amazon, Reuters reported beforehand.