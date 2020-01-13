News

Thousands of tubes of Pringles go up in smoke after lorry bursts into flames on motorway 

January 13, 2020
  • Truck carrying the snacks caught fireplace on the  M1 close to Derby shortly earlier than 7am
  • Exit slip street at Junction 25 needed to be shut for a number of hours, inflicting disruption
  • Lorry driver was in a position to escape from his cab unhurt and detach the trailer 

Hundreds of tubes of Pringles have been burned to a crisp when a lorry burst into flames on a motorway yesterday.

Thick smoke billowed throughout the carriageway of the M1 after the truck carrying a load of the snacks caught fireplace close to Derby shortly earlier than 7am.

An exit slip street at Junction 25 needed to be shut for a number of hours, inflicting disruption for motorists.

The lorry driver was in a position to escape from his cab unhurt and detach the trailer, stated visitors officers.

The blaze was put out at round 9.20am and fireplace crews have been in a position to take away the automobile as a serious clean-up operation started.

Fireplace crews have been known as to get well the automobile and a serious clean-up operation involving a digger acquired underway at round 10.45am.

