Thousands of tubes of Pringles go up in smoke after lorry bursts into flames on motorway 

Burnt to a crisp! Hundreds of tubes of Pringles go up in smoke after lorry bursts into flames on motorway
By Every day Mail Reporter
Hundreds of tubes of Pringles have been burned to a crisp when a lorry burst into flames on a motorway yesterday.
Thick smoke billowed throughout the carriageway of the M1 after the truck carrying a load of the snacks caught fireplace close to Derby shortly earlier than 7am.
An exit slip street at Junction 25 needed to be shut for a number of hours, inflicting disruption for motorists.
The lorry driver was in a position to escape from his cab unhurt and detach the trailer, stated visitors officers.
The blaze was put out at round 9.20am and fireplace crews have been in a position to take away the automobile as a serious clean-up operation started.
Fireplace crews have been known as to get well the automobile and a serious clean-up operation involving a digger acquired underway at round 10.45am.
