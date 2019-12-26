Thousands of vulnerable children are placed in unregulated care homes

By Each day Mail Reporter

1000’s of weak kids are being positioned in unregulated care houses on account of a scarcity of locations, an investigation has discovered.

Consultants warned the ‘national scandal’ places youths at better danger of exploitation, together with from medication gangs and sexual predators.

The variety of kids in housing not checked by Ofsted has risen by nearly 1 / 4 in simply two years, The Guardian stated.

Information from greater than 100 councils obtained through freedom of knowledge requests discovered a 22 per cent enhance from four,814 in 2016-17 to five,874 in 2018-19. Common placement prices ranged from £9,714 to £364,980.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s nationwide director for social care, warned: ‘With the lack of supply, some people with bad intentions are opening provisions to meet that need.’

Iryna Pona from The Kids’s Society, a youth-focused charity, stated: ‘Our research has shown that teenagers may be housed with vulnerable adults and be exposed to or groomed with drugs and alcohol. They may also go missing and be subject to physical violence and verbal abuse.’

Ann Coffey, former chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for runaway and lacking kids, known as the scenario a ‘national scandal’. She added: ‘The Government must act and make it unlawful… to place children in these illegal settings and Ofsted should take immediate action to close down these homes.’

The analysis highlights the rise of unregulated provision – generally known as a ‘semi-independent placement’ – when an adolescent, often over 16, is supported to stay independently.

There isn’t any authorized definition of what care have to be offered and, in some instances, youngsters have been positioned in boats or caravans.