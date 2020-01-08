Thousands take to streets in Delhi to show support for ‘Bharat Bandh’

All it’s essential know in regards to the CAA Protest













Hundreds of members from not less than ten commerce unions on Wednesday protested right here in opposition to the Centre and prolonged their assist to the all-India shutdown by commerce unions.

Gathered on the Shaheed Park, the members walked in the direction of the ITO intersection and blocked a piece of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Holding purple commerce union flags and braving the winter drizzle, the protesters shouted slogans “Stop attacking students”, “Stop attacking universities”, “India belongs to us”, “Stop dividing us”, and “NRC, CAA, NPR will not be allowed”.

Members of Centre of Indian Commerce Unions (CITU) stage an illustration throughout an All India Common Strike known as by commerce unions at Shaheed Park, ITO in New Delhi.IANS

They prolonged assist to the anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and anti-Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) protests as additionally to protesting college students, saying these points are affecting all Indians, together with labour.

The demonstration was known as to assist the all-India common strike known as by the commerce unions.

The stated they’re on streets throughout the nation as a result of they’re sad with the “Modi-Shah government as they have destroyed the country”.