Thousands turn out for Women’s March in downtown L.A.

Hundreds of ladies and their supporters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning to advocate for reproductive rights, immigration reform, environmental justice and different points as a part of the fourth annual Ladies’s March.

The group congregated at Pershing Sq. forward of a deliberate 10 a.m. march to Metropolis Corridor for a two-hour program that includes audio system that embrace Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Additionally scheduled had been performances by Adrienne Bailon, Ray Chew, Jennifer Lewis, Seal and Jordin Sparks.

Related marches and rallies had been being held in Washington, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and different cities and cities throughout the nation.

By 9:30 a.m., the gang gathered at L.A.’s Pershing Sq. wasn’t as massive as in years previous, but it surely slowly started to develop all through the morning. A few of the demonstrators had been wearing turn-of-the-century apparel in observance of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Modification to the Structure, giving ladies the suitable to vote.

Jennifer Lang, an OB-GYN from Beverly Hills, mentioned she was a bit dismayed by the diminished numbers, particularly throughout a presidential election yr, however believed it was essential to end up.

“We are here,” she mentioned. “We are bodies on the street.”

Lang mentioned her grandmother marched for the suitable to have entry to contraception previous to the Supreme Courtroom’s Roe vs. Wade choice. In line with generations earlier than her, Lang introduced her 11-year-old daughter Sheila to Saturday’s rally to proceed her household’s legacy of advocating for girls’s rights.

“We were talking on the drive here about how crazy it is that we are marching for the same issues,” Lang mentioned.

Jennifer Lang, proper, and her daughter Sheila attend the Ladies’s March in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. (Colleen Shalby / Los Angeles Occasions)

Sheila, who held an indication that learn, “We are the granddaughters of the witches you weren’t able to burn,” was on the first Ladies’s March in Washington following President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her mother hopes the 2020 election may have a distinct consequence than 2016.

“As an OB-GYN, I think it’s absolutely essential that we take back the White House and the Senate,” she mentioned.

By 10:15 a.m., the crowds had grown by a whole bunch because the march to Metropolis Corridor kicked off with a “3-2-1!” depend.

Debra Sibar and her buddies from Topanga Canyon had been dressed like suffragettes, as has been their custom throughout each Ladies’s March.

The group of ladies have their routine down — on the eve of the march, they make the ultimate touches on their outfits within the type of Alice Paul and Susan B. Anthony. At 5 a.m., Kristina Levy prepares oatmeal for breakfast, and at 6 a.m., the ladies pile right into a automotive and make their method to downtown L.A.

“Republicans want to own patriotism,” Sibar, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, mentioned. “But there’s no reason why being out here is un-American.”

The ladies mentioned their mission is to advertise help for the Democratic candidate within the 2020 presidential election, whoever that could be. Their focus is to push for equality and be sure that their voices are heard.

Highway closures in downtown Los Angeles for the Ladies’s March begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and final till four:30 p.m. (Los Angeles Occasions)

This yr’s march comes at a time when three ladies are working for president within the Democratic major and on the identical week that Virginia grew to become the 38th state to go the Equal Rights Modification. It additionally comes on the eve of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial. The allegations in opposition to the previous Hollywood mogul gave rise to the #MeToo motion and spurred new activism and political involvement.

Stroll for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration, was additionally scheduled Saturday in downtown L.A. The noontime march, sponsored by OneLife L.A., will run from Olvera Road to Los Angeles State Park. Cyntoia Brown-Lengthy, a survivor of teenage intercourse trafficking and an advocate for prison justice reform, would be the keynote speaker. The day’s actions will conclude with the 25th annual Respect Life Mass on the Cathedral of Our Girl of the Angels starting at 5 p.m.