January 16, 2020 | 12:16am

Three folks in Alabama had been arrested on baby abuse prices for allegedly locking 4 youngsters in make-shift cages, authorities mentioned.

Police discovered the cages within the Smiths Station residence in Lee County throughout a wellness verify on Jan. 13, native police mentioned in a press launch.

In the home, they discovered 4 youngsters — ages three, four, 10 and 11 — and decided every had been locked within the cages a number of occasions.

The cages had been fabricated from wooden and featured locks and hasps, the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.

A fifth baby, a Eight-month-old toddler, was additionally discovered on the home. All the youngsters had been taken from residence and put into county custody, police mentioned.

Police returned to the home with a warrant two days later and arrested 66-year-old Pamela Bond, 69-year-old James Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Mann.

They had been every hit with aggravated baby abuse and reckless endangerment prices.

From left to right, Kylla Michelle Mann, James H. Bond and Pamela Deloris Bond
From left to proper, Kylla Michelle Mann, James H. Bond and Pamela Deloris BondLee County Sheriff’s Workplace