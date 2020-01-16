January 16, 2020 | 12:16am

Three folks in Alabama had been arrested on baby abuse prices for allegedly locking 4 youngsters in make-shift cages, authorities mentioned.

Police discovered the cages within the Smiths Station residence in Lee County throughout a wellness verify on Jan. 13, native police mentioned in a press launch.

In the home, they discovered 4 youngsters — ages three, four, 10 and 11 — and decided every had been locked within the cages a number of occasions.

The cages had been fabricated from wooden and featured locks and hasps, the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.

A fifth baby, a Eight-month-old toddler, was additionally discovered on the home. All the youngsters had been taken from residence and put into county custody, police mentioned.

Police returned to the home with a warrant two days later and arrested 66-year-old Pamela Bond, 69-year-old James Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Mann.

They had been every hit with aggravated baby abuse and reckless endangerment prices.