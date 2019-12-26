Three ATMs Robbed Of Rs 42 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

General, about Rs 42 lakh have been stolen from these three ATMs, senior official mentioned.

Three ATMs had been robbed of money to the tune of Rs 42 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district and Dhaulpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan, police mentioned on Thursday.

The incidents occurred within the span of 4 hours from 12 am to four am on Wednesday, when some miscreants allegedly broke into three ATMS utilizing a fuel cutter and decamped with Rs 42 lakh, an official mentioned.

The robbers first broke into the ATM of a non-public financial institution on the freeway at Banmore city within the district, and stole Rs 5 lakh, Morena’s superintendent of police Asit Yadav mentioned.

The identical gang went on to steal Rs 29 lakh from the ATM at a public sector financial institution in Okay S Sq., SP Yadav mentioned.

In accordance with data from the police within the neighbouring Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan, the gang additionally stole Rs eight lakh from an ATM there, the senior official mentioned.

General, about Rs 42 lakh have been stolen from these three ATMs, he added.

The robbers allegedly sprayed black ink on the CCTV cameras put in within the ATM kiosks, SP Yadav mentioned, including that the police have discovered that the accused had been utilizing a SUV bearing Delhi quantity plate, which was allegedly stolen from the nationwide capital on Sunday.

The police have launched a manhunt in coordination with the Rajasthan police on this regard, he mentioned.

The accused appeared to have fled in direction of Delhi after committing the robberies, the official added.