Three boys charged in stabbing outside Vaughan Mills mall

York Regional Police have laid attempted-murder and assault-related prices towards three boys after an adolescent was stabbed exterior Vaughan Mills mall.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds simply after 6 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred when a big group of boys bought concerned in a struggle exterior the mall’s entrance.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with tried homicide, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being social gathering to the three offences.

Police say they consider folks captured cellphone video of the incident and are urging them to contact investigators.