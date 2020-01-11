Three British grandfathers are left fuming after being made to share ONE BED

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Three grandfathers who paid over £1,000 every for a dream journey to Benidorm say they had been left fuming after being made to share a mattress of their room on the ‘Flash Lodge’.

Frank Christian, 71, paid Hays Journey for a ‘lads’ vacation over Christmas and New 12 months with mates Bernard Fitzgibbon, 69, and John Hough, 71, all from Liverpool.

Widower Frank has been pals with John and Bernard, who’re each divorced, since their faculty days in Croxteth, Liverpool.

The three pensioners say they had been promised three single beds however after arriving, workers on the Flash Lodge may solely supply them a double room with two single beds.

Mr Christian stated: ‘We booked the vacation about six months in the past.

‘It is at all times me and my two mates so we all know the state of affairs.

‘On this specific time, somebody within the workplace confirmed us footage of the rooms and I stated there’s solely two beds in that room and he or she stated don’t fret about it, that is commonplace, they’re going to simply put an additional mattress in.’

Frank, who lives in Ormskirk, has been to Benidorm 4 occasions with pals John, from Fazakerley, and Bernard, from Croxteth.

He added: ‘This was the primary time we had stayed within the Flash Lodge. We stayed there as a result of we thought it was a bit extra upmarket, so we paid additional to have an excellent vacation.

‘Once we acquired there, there have been solely two beds within the room.

‘So we went downstairs to see the supervisor they usually stated that is the way in which it’s.

‘We spoke to reception they usually stated that they had no different rooms we may swap to.

‘I even provided to get one other room for only one of us and we pays the additional cash however they stated that they had no extra left.

‘We went out and acquired a blow up lilo to sleep on however it wasn’t passable.

‘So, two of us slept throughout the width of the mattress and one down the aspect of the mattress.’

Frank added: ‘We did not have a pleasant vacation – it ruined it for us.

‘We discovered ourselves coming down within the morning and making an attempt to get 40 winks on the couches as none of us had been sleeping correctly.’

The trio purchased a lilo to attempt to clear up the mattress drawback however stated it did not actually assist.

Additionally they complained that the air-con wasn’t working.

After returning dwelling on January three, Frank visited Hays Journey to complain.

He stated the group had been provided £150 every to place in direction of one other vacation, which they’ve refused because of the journey costing £1,145 every.

A spokesperson for Hays Journey stated: ‘We now have been in contact with the client and a revised supply has been made; nevertheless, a full investigation will likely be carried out into all points raised and as soon as that’s full we have now suggested the client that we’ll be again in contact.’

The Flash Lodge has additionally been contacted for a response.