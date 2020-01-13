News

THREE-DAY ERECTION: Man hospitalized after taking ‘Viagra for bulls’

January 13, 2020
Experiences of a person in Mexico being hospitalized not too long ago after he bought a sexual stimulant used for breeding animals isn’t any cock and bull story.

In one other sense, it positively might be described as such.

A person in search of to have intercourse sought therapy for an erection that lasted three days after he ingested a drug used to stimulate bulls for insemination, Peruvian newspaper La Republica reported.

The unidentified man, who purchased the drug utilized by farmers for cattle breeding functions, checked himself right into a hospital in Reynosa on the U.S.-Mexico border the place he underwent an operation to alleviate the erection.

The person advised medical doctors he took the “Viagra for bulls” as a result of he deliberate to have a profitable sexual encounter with a 30-year-old lady.

There was no phrase if the surgical procedure was a hit.

