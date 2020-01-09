Three dead including girl, two, after mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand by gunman

By James Mills for MailOnline

Revealed: 10:58 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:15 EST, 9 January 2020

Three folks have been killed together with a two-year-old lady and extra injured after a gunman opened hearth at a shopping center in Thailand at this time.

The masked man burst into the Robinson’s retailer in Lopburi, about 100 miles north of Bangkok at round 9pm native time (2pm UK time).

He’s mentioned to have shot useless a safety guard adopted by a younger lady working at gold retailer earlier than a two-year-old lady was shot.

The 2 employees died on the scene and the lady died later at hospital.

Not less than 5 others – together with one vacationer – have been significantly injured and rushed to hospital. CCTV exhibits the gunman fleeing on a bike earlier than police arrived on the scene.

He’s believed to have robbed a gold retailer contained in the mall and left with valuables.

Photos from the mall exhibits massive numbers of individuals wounded in swimming pools of blood.

