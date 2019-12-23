Three Die In Tractor-Bike Collision In Visakhapatnam

Three died in tractor-bike collision in Visakhapatnam (representational)

Visakhapatnam:

Three folks have died in a highway accident when a tractor collided with a motorcycle on Gobbur freeway in Kasimkota Mandal space right here on Monday.

The deceased have been recognized as Nageswarao, Satish and Apparao, all three residents of Sivaram Puram village in Buchayapeta Mandal.

Reportedly, 4 folks had been on the bike when it met with an accident.

In response to officers, three individuals died on the spot, whereas Devullu was critically injured within the incident. He has been admitted to Anakapalli authorities hospital right here and is present process therapy.

Additional particulars are awaited.

