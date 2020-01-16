Three judges and five lawyers ‘scammed taxpayer out of up to £12.6m in fake legal aid payments’

A gang of attorneys conspired to rip-off the taxpayer out of hundreds of thousands of kilos in authorized help funds, a courtroom heard.

Barrister Shahid Rashid, 59, along with solicitors Razi Shah, 49, and husband and spouse Rasib Ghaffar, 50, and Kareena Maciel, 47, are mentioned to have falsely claimed £1,856,584 in prices for a Bournemouth Crown Court docket trial in 2011.

Additionally accused within the conspiracy are solicitors Azhar Khan, 48, Joseph Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, 69, and authorized clerk Gazi Khan, 49.

Azhar Khan and Gazi Khan are additional accused of fraudulently claiming almost £9 million in authorized help relating to 2 2012 trials on the Outdated Bailey and Isleworth Crown Court docket.

Civil decide Razi Shah and Joseph Ameyaw-Kyeremeh at Southwark Crown Court docket on Thursday

Southwark Crown Court docket heard that the group managed to efficiently declare £469,477 of public cash within the first conspiracy.

Prosecutor John McGuinness instructed the jury that whereas most crown courtroom defendants use authorized help, a few of them pay privately for his or her defence.

But when the defendant who’s privately represented is cleared of the fees, they’re entitled to assert again their prices via a defendant’s price order.

‘The three counts we’re going to be contemplating are all about claims that have been made as a result of there was an existence within the case of a defendant’s price order,’ he mentioned.

‘If there may be an acquittal of the privately paying consumer on the crown courtroom, on the finish what occurs is that the advocate asks the decide to grant the defendant, that he has been representing, a defendant’s price order which permits the acquitted defendant to use for his or hers authorized prices to be reimbursed to them.

Rasib Ghaffar exterior Southwark Crown Court docket on Thursday

‘What occurs is that the cash comes from public cash, of what are generally known as ‘central funds’,’ mentioned Mr McGuiness.

‘For every of these claims a figuring out officer is appointed to take a look at the claims to evaluate what work had truly and fairly been achieved they usually determine how a lot to pay out.’

The courtroom heard that Mohammed Faruk Miah and Mohammed Chunu Miah have been on trial for using unlawful immigrants of their two eating places in Bournemouth and Poole and cash laundering prices associated to that.

They have been a part of a case involving six defendants, specifically two of their brothers and an organization and partnership they owned.

‘A deal was achieved between the prosecution and the defence.

‘Two of the brothers pleaded responsible to sure prices towards them introduced towards them and the prosecution was content material with the pleas of responsible from the opposite two brothers.

‘Because of this, the prosecution agreed it could not proceed to trial towards the 2 brothers named within the indictment and towards the partnership and the corporate,’ mentioned Mr McGuinness.

‘The prosecution successfully dropped the case towards the opposite 4.

‘The opposite 4 mentioned that they have been personal claimants.

‘As a result of we’re personal claimants not having the advantage of authorized help we’re obligated to pay for our personal authorized prices.

‘Following the acquittals they have been every granted a defendant’s price order.’

Immigration decide Kareena Maciel (left) and Gazi Khan (proper) exterior Southwark Crown Court docket right now

The courtroom heard that the 2 brothers who pleaded responsible have been on authorized help, however the acquitted brothers claimed they paid for their very own defence and that of their firm and partnership.

‘While you have a look at the fabric, not solely these two brothers had authorized help however Mohammed Faruk Miah and Mohammed Chunu Miah additionally had authorized help authority was requested to withdraw or revoke the authorized help.

‘As the results of it being taken away they switched to being personal claimants,’ mentioned the prosecutor.

‘The prosecution’s case is that occurred as a result of successfully resulted in a deal and people who have been concerned, all seven defendants, successfully put their heads collectively to make these false claims for reimbursement of personal prices that had not truly been incurred.’

The courtroom heard comparable false declare was made by the 2 Khans regarding the case of Amy Trihn in entrance of the Outdated Bailey.

‘She was additionally a defendant who had the advantage of authorized help in these felony proceedings however she switched from being a authorized help claimant to being a personal claimant and subsequently, the prosecution say, a false declare had been made on her behalf,’ he added.

Jurors heard that within the Isleworth case of Jason Stewart, the defendant was actually genuinely paying for his personal prices.

However as a substitute of claiming the £16,000 that Mr Stewart had paid his authorized crew, after his acquittal, the Khans tried to assert round £159,000 as a substitute.

Defence work claimed for within the Miah crown courtroom case was ‘falsely backdated’ and included durations the place no work might have occurred, the courtroom heard.

Rashid’s clerk Gazi Khan, additionally acted as prices draftsman, specifically being accountable for drafting authorized help cost claims.

One of many authorized service suppliers he’s mentioned to have made claims from is Farah Flores Associates, which is run by his Martha Khan.

Two of the 4 solicitor corporations that that allegedly made false claims, during which Razi Shah was the precept accomplice obtained £260,000 regardless of solely coming into the case seven days earlier than it was concluded.

One of many defendants within the Bournemouth trial had been granted authorized help on 6 July 2011 regardless of being billed over £300,000 by Ameyaw-Kyeremeh’s agency alone, the courtroom coronary heart.

However that authorized help was withdrawn following his request only a month later.

‘A while round in regards to the finish of August it could seem that Chunuh Miah, or any person on his behalf, has requested that his authorized help be withdrawn,’ mentioned Mr McGuinness.

‘It would not make sense if you’re a defendant in felony proceedings to surrender the advantage of a authorized help order so as to pay a a lot greater sum.’

The courtroom heard that the defendant’s brother had equally requested for his authorized help to be withdrawn.

Their attorneys are mentioned to even have claimed prices for the interval when the authorized help had been in place.

Mr McGuinness added that the one potential cause was a ‘dishonest’ one, regarding the 4 defendants’ acquittal on the 9 September that 12 months.

He added that the co-conspirators ‘knew the rating’ and the actual fact a deal was about to occur permitting them to assert again the prices of privately represented defendants.

Jurors have been instructed that authorized help claims are assessed by a public physique referred to as the Nationwide Taxing Group made up of figuring out officers.

However the defendants’ claims got here below scrutiny when the officer seen that they have been for very giant quantities with out breaking down the kind of work being claimed.

Gazi Khan, from Isleworth, Azar Khan, from Pinner, Middlesex, Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, from Croydon, Ghaffar and Maciel, from Malford Grove, east London, Rashid, from Langley, Berkshire and Shah, from Windsor, all deny conspiracy to commit fraud by false illustration.

Gazi Khan and Azhar Khan deny two additional counts of fraud.

The trial continues.