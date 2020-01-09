Three Matches Announced For AEW Bash At The Beach Dynamite Next Week

AEW will maintain their Dynamite subsequent week in Miami earlier than setting off on the Chris Jericho Cruise. The corporate has introduced three matches to date for subsequent week to persuade followers to tune in to look at Bash At The Seashore.

DDP can be making his in-ring debut for AEW subsequent week as he groups with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to tackle The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida will tackle Superior Kong and Mel from the Nightmare Collective subsequent week. Let’s see if anybody will get their hair lower in that one.

Pac may even tackle Darby Allin in singles competitors.

Subsequent week’s AEW “Bash At The Beach” Dynamite will air stay from Miami Florida’s Watso Heart on the College of Miami.