Three Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Subsequent week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will come from Cleveland, Ohio. The corporate introduced three matches that they’ll convey to TNT subsequent week.

Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz will face Darby Allin & Personal Celebration in a six-man tag crew match subsequent week. The Internal Circle have been profitable in defeating The Jurassic Specific this week.

The Younger Bucks will tackle The Butcher & The Blade. The AEW tag crew division actually received shaken up this week as Kenny Omega and Hangman Web page turned AEW World Tag Crew Champions.

Cody can even face Kip Sabian in a singles match subsequent week.