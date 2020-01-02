Three men and a woman are seriously injured in stabbing at Northamptonshire caravan site

By James Wooden For Mailonline

2 January 2020

4 folks have been severely injured after being stabbed at a caravan web site owned by associates of Large Fats Gypsy Marriage ceremony star Paddy Doherty.

Emergency providers have been known as to the travellers’ web site in Irchester, Northamptonshire following an altercation within the early hours of New Yr’s Day.

Three males and a lady sustained stab wounds through the assault at round four.40am and have been taken to hospital for therapy.

Northamptonshire Police stated 4 males, aged 19, 36, 37 and 59, have been arrested and are at the moment in custody.

The Gypsy Lane Caravan Park close to Irchester Nation Park, has round 20 plots and is owned by the infamous Doherty household.

Final February, My Large Fats Gypsy Marriage ceremony and Large Brother star Paddy Doherty attended the funeral of the household’s chief Francis ‘Francie’ Doherty Sr.

He was among the many 1,000 sturdy congregation at St Edmund Campion RC Church, Wellingborough, to bid farewell to the ‘Gypsy King’.

The Doherty’s have beforehand been concerned in controversy and in 2009 a number of members of the family stood trial in a £2m cash laundering case, which later collapsed.

4 residents of the positioning have been additionally jailed for conning 24 aged victims into paying hundreds of kilos for shoddy work on their houses

John Lee, 46, Michael Rooksby, 29, Charles Michael Hugh Doherty, 33, and Charles Doherty, 28, have been caged for a complete of 12 years in October 2017.

Anybody with info on the stabbing incident are requested to name Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident quantity 20000000784.