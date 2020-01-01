Three men are arrested after 18-year-old man is knifed to death in Sheffield

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Three males have been arrested on suspicion of homicide right now after a youngster was knifed to demise in Sheffield, police stated.

Police stated a battle broke out between a bunch of males within the early hours of New Yr’s Day.

An 18-year-old man was discovered struggling stab wounds and brought to hospital, the place he died a short while later.

Two males, each aged 18, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of homicide right now and stay in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police stated they have been referred to as to the Norfolk Park space of town at round four.20am this morning.

Formal identification has not but taken place and the sufferer’s household are being supported by specialist officers, the pressure stated.

A police presence stays within the space on Wednesday night.

Officers stated inquiries are underneath manner and so they have requested anybody with any data to name 101 quoting incident quantity 458 of January 2020.