December 24, 2019 | 12:56am | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 12:57am

Police are attempting to find three males after a Yorkshire Terrier was gunned down in a Bronx public housing venture Sunday evening, police mentioned.

The suspects knocked on a 54-year-old man’s door on the Adams Homes within the South Bronx at about 7:40 p.m. and tried to interrupt in, in accordance with police.

The resident of the house was capable of shut the door earlier than they burst in, however one of many suspects fired a gun a number of occasions via the door.

A Yorkshire Terrier was hit by one of many slugs and died on the scene, police mentioned.

The suspects are all believed to be of their 20s and have been all carrying darkish clothes when the capturing occurred.