Three mobile customer ‘Anon Ymous’ reveals hilarious conversation they had with live chat operator 

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Printed: 05:20 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:45 EST, 14 January 2020

A Three Cell buyer has revealed the hilarious change they’d with a reside chat operator for the corporate whereas making an attempt to change contracts.

The Reddit consumer, going by the deal with @Am_I_the_naq, from the UK, posted a display screen seize of the humorous dialog with customer support consultant Anand as he battled to change over from a pay as you go deal.

However Anand refused to make the adjustments with out talking to the account holder – whose identify was registered as ‘Anon Ymous’ – and confirming their date of delivery and postcode.

When the Reddit consumer tried to elucidate that this particular person ‘would not exist’, the client companies rep endured, saying they wanted to confirm the identification of ‘Anon Ymous’.

So the Reddit consumer went together with Anand’s requests, claiming to be ‘Mr Ymous’ in an effort to get his account verified – leaving different customers divided over who was within the fallacious.

The British Reddit consumer, going by the deal with @Am_I_the_naq, took to the positioning on Saturday revealing the hilarious screenshots of his dialog with a Three Cell chat operator

The chat, which acquired almost 15,000 up votes and over 330 feedback because it was shared on Saturday, was shared alongside the submit: ‘Legit dialog I simply had with Three reside chat.’

The change began with the customer support consultant, known as Anand, trying to find the person’s particulars.

Anand then notices that the account was registered in a unique identify, not the poster’s, and requested to talk to the account holder as per information safety legal guidelines.

As per the 1998 regulation, information can’t be launched to a 3rd occasion with out the consent of the person it refers to.

The chat, which acquired almost 15ok up votes and over 330 feedback, began with the customer support consultant, known as Anand, trying to find the person’s particulars

Regardless of the Reddit consumer making an attempt to elucidate that he was the account holder, Anand insisted he spoke to ‘Anon Ymous’, whom the account was registered with.

After saying ‘this particular person doesn’t exist, it is my pay as you go cellphone,’ the Reddit consumer gave up and says: ‘OK let me go get him [Mr. Ymous].’

‘Hello, its Mr. Ymous,’ he instructed the operator, who replied: ‘Howdy,’ with a smiley face.

When asking for particulars together with postcode and date of delivery, the person needed to state his ‘full identify’ as Anon Ymous.

The Reddit consumer ended up confirming his identify was ‘Anon Ymous’ and handed the safety questions with flying colors

He then answered his safety particulars appropriately, indicating that, regardless of the foolish identify, he was certainly the account holder.

Anand went on to name the way in which he answered safety questions ‘good’.

The submit left different Reddit customers chuckling, with one saying: ‘Mr. Ymous, do you’ve a brother known as Mick?’

One other reminisced: ‘I used to be raised Catholic and after I went to church I seen about 20% of hymns in the whole hymn e book had been by ‘Anon’. I bear in mind pondering ‘he wrote numerous hymns.’

Reddit customers had been divided over the submit, which left some in hysterics, however others recommended the unique poster was ‘simply making an attempt to be sensible’

Nevertheless, some customers thought the unique poster gave himself pointless issues through the use of the faux identify within the first place.

‘Fully OP’s fault this one. The help man is actually simply following their script so they do not get fired. OP was the one making an attempt to be sensible with a faux identify,’ one particular person stated.

‘Yeah. They actually requested for this one. Excellent service in my view. Good to know they’ve good safety it doesn’t matter what,’ agreed one other.

