Three mountain lions are found feeding on HUMAN remains near popular Arizona trail 

Three mountain lions have been killed in Arizona after they have been discovered feeding on human stays close to a preferred mountaineering path.

Pima County Sheriff’s Division stated Tuesday it had discovered human stays at Pima Canyon Path within the hills north of Tucson.

The three lions, which aren’t believed to have harmed anybody, have been killed after human stays have been discovered of their droppings, Arizona Recreation and Fish Division stated.

The police stated investigations have been ongoing into what had occurred to the sufferer.

‘We don’t consider the lion attacked the person who died there. An post-mortem will inform us extra. However our perception is that they have been consuming the human stays after the very fact,’ Recreation and Fish spokesman Mark Hart informed native TV station KGUN9.

Feeding on human stays made the lions a hazard.

‘Not often scavengers, such irregular habits made them extra prone to assault people sooner or later,’ Recreation and Fish stated in a press release, including the massive cats ‘repeatedly confirmed no worry of responding officers.’

Hart stated relocating the massive cats was not an possibility.

‘While you transfer a mountain lion on this a part of the world, you are simply going to place it into one other lion’s territory, they’re very territorial and can struggle to the demise over a chunk of actual property,’ he informed KGUN9.

There are believed to be between 2,000 and a couple of,700 mountain lions throughout Arizona.

Mountain lions are shy and elusive and primarily hunt deer, the Recreation and Fish Division web site says.

‘Though unusual, mountain lion assaults on people sometimes happen.’

Final February a path runner in neighboring Colorado survived a mountain lion assault by suffocating the 80-pound animal.