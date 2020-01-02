January 2, 2020 | 12:54am | Up to date January 2, 2020 | 12:57am

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three mountain lions discovered feeding on human stays close to a preferred Tucson mountain climbing path have been killed, Arizona authorities stated Wednesday.

They weren’t suspected of killing the individual, however have been decided to be a hazard to the general public as a result of they confirmed no concern of officers attempting to take away the stays, the Arizona Recreation and Fish Division stated in a press release, based on the Arizona Every day Star.

The realm within the Coronado Nationwide Forest was closed for a day whereas officers tried unsuccessfully to entice the mountain lions.

The medical expert will work to establish the title and reason behind dying for the individual discovered Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Path.

The path on the base of Mount Lemmon was reopened on Wednesday, forward of a deliberate Jan. 14 re-opening, after authorities determined there was no hazard to the general public.