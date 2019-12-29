Three-quarters of Britons want the BBC licence fee scrapped

By James Gant For Mailonline

An amazing majority of Britons need the BBC licence charge scrapped, a brand new ballot has proven, because the ex-Ofcom chairman known as for a Netflix-style subscription mannequin to exchange it.

Three-quarters of individuals need it axed, with greater than six in 10 backing Boris Johnson’s plans to decriminalise cost of the £154.50 charge.

The Prime Minister has criticised the present enforcement regime which permits the company to prosecute non-payers.

The Public First ballot of 1,00zero folks, printed within the Sunday Telegraph, discovered 74 per cent supported abolishing the licence charge.

It indicated help for this was greater amongst youthful folks than older ones, with 78 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds favouring it, however simply 64 per cent of these over 65.

A BBC spokesman mentioned it ‘didn’t recognise the figures’, claiming Ipsos MORI discovered earlier this month the licence charge was the preferred choice.

However Dame Patricia Hodgson, who was the chairman of Ofcom from 2014 to 2017, mentioned it ought to change.

She mentioned: ‘We should always begin to both freeze or scale back the licence charge to incentivise the BBC into utilizing broadband know-how for subscription top-ups, so we’re progressing to a brand new funding base after 2027.

‘It was undoubtedly the case that ITV Information higher mirrored the vary of what was happening within the nation.’

The BBC licence is caught in place till 2027 as a result of a Royal Constitution, however its degree might be modified from 2022.

It comes after a Savanta/ComRes ballot discovered on Friday ITV was extra trusted than the BBC to ship neutral information protection.

A complete of 67 per cent mentioned the licence charge wanted to be modified, in comparison with simply 15 per cent who disagreed.

Requested who they trusted to ship neutral and correct information protection, 73 per cent mentioned ITV, in comparison with 69 per cent for BBC TV Information and 39 per cent for Radio 5Live.

Nearly half – 47 per cent – agreed the UK was ‘over-dependent on the BBC as a supply of reports’ whereas only one in 4 disagreed.

Andrew Hawkins, chairman of Savanta ComRes, mentioned: ‘The altering patterns of reports consumption make UK broadcasting look set to evolve massively over the subsequent 5 to 10 years.

‘The Basic Election confirmed that belief is at a premium but additionally that the BBC now not has a monopoly on it.’

‘Business operators have important alternatives to capitalise on the massive shift in belief in direction of their manufacturers.

‘In some way the broadcasters and regulators might want to discover a method of enabling the sector to evolve whereas sustaining belief within the integrity of reports supply.’

Savanta/ComRes polled greater than 2000 adults between December 18 and 20.

A BBC spokesman mentioned: ‘Analysis has proven that the BBC is seen as essentially the most trusted, correct and neutral supply of reports.

‘This ballot seems to ask folks questions with none context.’