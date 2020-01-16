Three Russell Simmons accusers open up on how they were allegedly raped by the media mogul

Three Russell Simmons (above) accusers shared how they have been allegedly raped by the media mogul in a sit down interview with CBS

Three of Russell Simmons’ accusers are opening up about how the media mogul allegedly sexually assaulted them and the way they stored silent in regards to the assaults for years.

In a sit down with CBS This Morning Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams and Alexia Norton Jones detailed how the music government and movie producer got here on to them and allegedly raped them.

The ladies’s instances can be informed in full for the primary time in a yet-to-be titled new documentary set to premiere on the Sundance Movie Competition on the finish of the month.

They’re simply three of some 16 ladies who’ve accused Simmons of sexual assault or rape.

‘I didn’t wish to come ahead. It was the final suppose I wished to do. Everybody mentioned do not do it, it may damage my life,’ Sil Lai Abrams mentioned on the morning present.

‘I used to be serving to him cowl it up for 22 years and I assumed, let me see what it simply feels wish to let it go,’ Drew Dixon mentioned.

Alexia Norton Jones mentioned Simmons raped her on their first and solely date again in 1991. ‘This was a really swift assault…he raped me proper up towards the f***ing wall’

Sil Lai Abrams sometimes dated Simmons when she was younger, however that a part of their relationship was over when he allegedly raped her in 1994 when she was too drunk to consent, leaving her suicidal

Dixon mentioned she was working for Simmons in 1995 when he allegedly attacked her. She mentioned: ‘He confirmed up bare, carrying a condom and tackled me to his mattress, whereas I screamed and fought and mentioned, “No,” and cried. That is rape’

Simmons, an American entrepreneur who co-founded the hip hop music label Def Jam Recordings, was first accused in November 2017 of sexual assault. After slew of different accusations, some by ladies who have been 17 on the time of the alleged assaults, got here ahead to accuse Simmons of sexual harassment, assault or rape.

He has denied all these allegations, saying all his encounters have been consensual.

Dixon mentioned she was working for Simmons in 1995 when he allegedly attacked her.

‘I actually labored for him. He was ordering me a automobile, and he informed me to come back upstairs and decide up a demo. I assumed I’d be in his house for 5 complete minutes. That is it. And he confirmed up bare, carrying a condom and tackled me to his mattress, whereas I screamed and fought and mentioned, “No,” and cried. That is rape,’ Dixon recalled.

‘That is violently tackled and raped — whereas saying no and preventing and crying,’ she added.

Sil Lai Abrams sometimes dated Simmons, however that a part of their relationship was over when he allegedly raped her in 1994.

‘He’ll say, “Yes, we had a sexual relationship,” however he can not deal with the truth that I used to be too drunk to consent, and that the following day I known as him up, screaming. And I tried suicide. He knew,’ she revealed.

‘And I informed him why, that he had ruined my life, and that I had nothing,’ she added.

Jones mentioned she knew Simmons in her early 20s earlier than he hit fame. She mentioned he raped her on their first and solely date in 1991.

‘This was a really swift assault, and what was going by means of my thoughts greater than something was, “Why?”‘ she mentioned. ‘As a result of I appreciated Russell. And I, , I’d’ve simply kissed him. I’d’ve made out with him. I’d’ve — he did not must assault me.’

‘He raped me proper up towards the f***ing wall. Excuse my language. However he — that is what he did. I needed to hold this secret,’ she mentioned, her voice choking with tears.

The ladies mentioned they have been inspired to come back out with the #MeToo motion the place ladies began to accuse large figures comparable to film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault.

‘It was like carrying a malignant most cancers,’ Dixon mentioned on silently carrying the burden of the assault for years. ‘I am simply relieved to be completed enabling him basically by not telling individuals what he did.’

Simmons, an American entrepreneur who co-founded the hip hop music label Def Jam Recordings, was first accused in November 2017 of sexual assault. After slew of different accusations, some by ladies who have been 17 on the time of the alleged assault, got here ahead to accuse Simmons of sexual harassment, assault or rape

Drew Dixon pictured above within the documentary that may air on the Sundance Movie Competition on the finish of the month. ‘I hope that black ladies and ladies develop into extra seen because of this documentary,’ she mentioned on the movie

‘It felt like this portal opened immediately, the place ladies have been being believed, and I puzzled if that might apply to black ladies,’ Dixon added.

With this documentary, the ladies hope they’ll encourage others to talk out towards a tradition of assault and harassment, particularly ladies of shade.

‘I hope that black ladies and ladies develop into extra seen because of this documentary,’ Dixon mentioned.

All three ladies filed a police report towards Simmons a long time after the alleged crimes came about. They have been filed past the statue of limitations to prosecute.

Simmons faces no costs.

The accusations have hit Simmons, a pillar of hip hop and massive identify in Hollywood and the style world, laborious. He stepped down from his place in Def Jam Recordings and misplaced a take care of HBO the place his identify and likeness have been faraway from his rise up comedy specials.

Russell launched an announcement in mild of the allegations sustaining that every one his encounters and relationships have been consensual and described himself as a former ‘playboy’.

Simply this week Oprah Winfrey stepped away from being government producer of the documentary in regards to the Simmons accusations. Winfrey left the movie citing inventive variations however mentioned in an announcement that she supported the accusers

‘I’ve issued numerous detailed denials of the false accusations towards me, together with pages of sworn witness testimony together with relations, clergy, journalists and mutual associates who have been current at each stage. These denials have been validated by my passing 9 prosecution-grade lie detector exams,’ he mentioned.

‘I’ve admitted to being a massively unconscious “playboy” which as we speak is appropriately titled “womanizer.” Persevering with to stay my life honorably as an open guide for many years, devoid of any sort of violence towards anybody, as has been documented and examined intimately worldwide for the reason that very early days of hip hop, which is my life’s testimony and work. What I will not do is interact in a shootout of assaults and counter-attacks,’ he continued.

‘The social change from as we speak’s activism is extra necessary to the world my daughters will inherit than any filth from false accusations from practically 40 years in the past,’ he added.

Simply this week Oprah Winfrey stepped away from being government producer of the documentary in regards to the Simmons accusations. Simmons had launched a non-public and public marketing campaign to query her involvement within the film.

‘He’s a media mogul. He has thousands and thousands of followers. I’ve, like, a thousand …And he’s utilizing that muscle to attempt to drown out our voices,’ Dixon mentioned.

Winfrey left the movie citing inventive variations however mentioned in an announcement that she supported the accusers.

‘There may be extra work to be completed on the movie to light up the complete scope of what the victims endured… I would like it to be identified that I unequivocally consider and assist the ladies,’ Winfrey mentioned.