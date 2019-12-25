December 25, 2019 | eight:54am

Three individuals had been stabbed after a vacation social gathering turned violent in The Bronx on Christmas morning, police stated.

Revelers had been ingesting at a home social gathering on East 165th Avenue in Concourse Village when a combat broke out at round 5:50 a.m., leaving three with stab wounds, cops stated.

The victims had been taken to Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening accidents.