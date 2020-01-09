Three thugs armed with metal poles brutally beat and kick man as he lies in the road

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Printed: 04:30 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:07 EST, 9 January 2020

Police are on the hunt for 3 thugs who brutally kicked and beat a person with metallic poles in broad daylight.

Within the footage, which has been launched by police, the violent trio will be see attacking the sufferer in a carpark as he lies defenceless on the bottom in Horton, close to Slough.

One man repeatedly pummels the sufferer, a 30-year-old man, with a big metallic pole whereas the opposite two repeatedly kick him.

They then punch the defenceless sufferer.

The person was left with a fractured thumb, swelling and bruising to his eye and a deep minimize to his leg that wanted stitches.

Whereas the sufferer lies injured on the bottom, the three males load what appear to be golf golf equipment right into a black Volkswagen Golf.

They then clamber into the car and flee the scene.

The assault occurred final July outdoors New Horton Manor however police have simply launched the footage in an effort to assist monitor down the criminals.

Investigating officer PC Harriet Inexperienced, from Thames Valley Police, mentioned: ‘I’m interesting to anyone who witnessed this incident or who can identification the lads to contact the police.’