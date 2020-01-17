Three U.S. airports to check passengers for deadly Chinese coronavirus

Airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles will start screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for an infection with a mysterious respiratory virus that has killed two individuals and sickened not less than 45 abroad, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention introduced Friday.

Most individuals with the an infection are believed to have contracted it by publicity to animals at a market that sells seafood and meat in Wuhan. It’s not sure that the virus spreads from individual to individual.

However just a few instances haven’t been linked to animals, and researchers say some human-to-human transmission could also be potential. Associated viruses, known as SARS and MERS, have led to huge, lethal outbreaks lately.

“This is a serious situation,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Nationwide Middle for Immunization and Respiratory Ailments, mentioned.

However whereas there’ll in all probability be instances in america sooner or later, “we believe the current risk from the virus to the general public is low,” she added.

The CDC can also be creating a diagnostic check that shall be despatched to hospitals and state well being departments to find out whether or not individuals are contaminated.

About 100 consultants from the CDC are being deployed to the three airports. The primary flight to be screened will arrive at New York’s Kennedy Worldwide Airport on Friday evening, Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s division of world migration and quarantine, mentioned.

JFK is the one airport in New York the place the screening will happen. Screenings at San Francisco Worldwide and Los Angeles Worldwide will start Saturday.

Solely New York and San Francisco obtain direct flights from Wuhan; passengers arriving in Los Angeles are on connecting flights.

Vacationers shall be requested to fill out questionnaires asking if they’ve signs like a cough or a fever and whether or not they have visited meat and seafood markets in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Screeners can even use thermal scanners that may be pointed on the brow or temple to search for fever. Individuals with indicators of sickness shall be examined additional, together with relations or others touring with them.

Those that appear prone to be contaminated with the virus shall be despatched to space hospitals for additional testing and remedy.

The screening may take time, Cetron mentioned, and a few passengers might miss connecting flights.