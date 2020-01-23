Three U.S. firefighters killed in Australia air crash were on a California-based tanker

Three U.S. crew members who died in an air tanker crash in Australia amid the nation’s bush fires had been flying a California-based plane, based on a press release from the workplace of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker, owned by a Oregon aviation firm, crashed whereas battling blazes within the Snowy Monaro area of southern Australia’s New South Wales state, officers stated.

There was no rapid identification of the firefighters who perished, however the U.S. Forest Service shared the information with its public data officers all through Oregon and Washington at 11 a.m. Thursday through a terse emotional e mail.

“The wildland firefighting community is a family and when there is a loss it is felt throughout the entire organization,” it started. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of the fallen.”

“It was heartbreaking information,” stated Susan Garner, a spokeswoman for the Rogue River-Siskiyou Nationwide Forest, which straddles the border between California and Oregon. “Now, we’re all concerned because we’re a tight community and know each other pretty well.”

Newsom additionally issued a press release Thursday.

Referring to his spouse, the governor stated, “Jennifer and I are heartbroken to learn of the air tanker crash in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134.”

Australia is dealing with its worst wildfire season ever, with tens of hundreds of acres burned and no less than 31 individuals killed, together with the U.S. crew on Thursday. Scores of plane have been contracted to assist combat the blazes.

Coulson Aviation of Oregon stated in a press release that one in all its C-130 Lockheed massive air tankers was misplaced after it left Richmond in New South Wales with three aboard, carrying retardant for a firefighting mission. It stated the accident was “extensive” however had few different particulars.

Coulson grounded different firefighting plane as a precaution pending investigation, lowering planes accessible to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state. The four-propeller Hercules drops greater than four,000 gallons of fireside retardant in a single cross.

Spokeswoman Robyn Baldwin of Coulson, with headquarters within the Canadian province of British Columbia and intensive U.S. operations, declined to determine the crew members or say what U.S. states they had been from.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we mourn the loss of our crew members,” Baldwin stated.

On Friday morning in Australia, what was presupposed to be a gracious farewell for some American and Canadian firefighting crews as an alternative turned a extra somber event punctuated with a second of silence for these killed.

In New South Wales, Australians, Canadians and Individuals joined collectively in a one-minute second of silence as a mark of respect for the three crew members.

New South Wales police stated the Individuals had been 42, 43 and 45 years outdated, however didn’t identify them. It will likely be as much as the victims’ households to resolve whether or not and when Australian officers could determine the crew members, police stated.

The crew members had been flying a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker over the Monaro area of the Snowy Mountains when authorities misplaced contact with the plane and crews on the bottom reported a doable crash and fireball. It crashed in rugged terrain that was troublesome to succeed in.

The Australian Transport Security Bureau, the nationwide air crash investigator, and state police will examine the crash website, which firefighters described as an lively fireplace website.

“There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident,” stated Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Rural Fireplace Service commissioner.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian stated there have been greater than 1,700 volunteers and personnel within the discipline, and 5 fires had been being described at an “emergency warning” stage — essentially the most harmful on a three-tier scale — throughout the state and on the fringes of the nationwide capital, Canberra.

Additionally Thursday, Canberra Airport was briefly closed due to close by wildfires, and residents south of the town had been advised to hunt shelter. The airport reopened after a number of hours, with Qantas working restricted companies, however Virgin and Singapore Airways canceled flights for the remainder of the day.

The blaze began Wednesday, however sturdy winds and excessive temperatures prompted situations in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fireplace close to the airport that began Thursday morning was on the “watch and act” stage, officers stated.

Residents in some Canberra suburbs had been suggested to hunt shelter and others to go away instantly.

“The defense force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced,” Protection Minister Angus Campbell advised reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the [Operation] Bushfire Assist effort,” he stated.

Serna reported from Latrobe Valley, Australia and Sahagun from Los Angeles. The Related Press contributed to this report.