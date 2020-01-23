January 23, 2020 | 2:02am

A C-130 Hercules airplane referred to as “Thor” drops water throughout a flight in Australia. AP

Three US firefighters died whereas battling wildfires in Australia when the C-130 tanker they have been flying crashed within the southern part of the nation, officers mentioned Thursday.

The firefighters have been killed within the crash after leaving the city of Richmond within the New South Wales state on a firebombing mission, native officers mentioned.

“Unfortunately, all we’ve been able to do is locate the wreckage and the crash site and we have not been able to locate any survivors,” Rural Hearth Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons mentioned after the crash.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian tweeted in regards to the tragic deaths, writing flags can be lowered to half-mast to commemorate them.

“Out of respect for the three US firefighters who lost their lives operating a Large Air Tanker, flags will fly at half-mast in NSW tomorrow,” Berejiklian wrote.

It’s not clear the place within the US the firefighters have been from. Greater than 1,700 firefighters have been battling wildfires within the nation.

With Submit Wires