Three US Firefighters Killed In Australia Water Bomber Crash

A big water-bombing airplane crashed whereas combating fires southwest of Sydney on Thursday, killing all three US crew on board, Australian officers mentioned.

New South Wales Rural Hearth Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons mentioned authorities misplaced contact with the Canada-owned C-130 Hercules plane, which was working within the Snowy Monaro area, shortly earlier than 1:30 pm (0230 GMT) Thursday.

Fitzsimmons mentioned all three individuals killed within the crash had been residents of america, considered one of a number of international locations which have despatched crews of specialist firefighters to assist battle Australia’s devastating bushfires.

“Our hearts are with all those that are suffering what is the loss of three remarkable, well-respected crew that have invested so many decades of their life into firefighting and fire management,” he mentioned.

The incident introduced the loss of life toll in Australia’s bushfires to no less than 32 because the disaster started in September.

The reason for the crash was not instantly identified, however Fitzsimmons had mentioned earlier within the day that top winds had been making flying the massive tankers “very difficult”.

Canadian agency Coulson Aviation, which owned the airplane, grounded operations of its different giant air tankers combating fires in New South Wales and Victoria states “pending review” of the plane, Fitzsimmons mentioned.

Preliminary reviews instructed a “large fireball” was brought on when the airplane “impacted heavily with the ground”, he mentioned.

“We’ve got a number of firefighters and a number of crew that are in the area and working to contain and work around the fire,” he mentioned.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian mentioned the crash highlighted the damaging work being undertaken by firefighters as they tried to extinguish huge blazes throughout Australia’s southeast.

“There are in excess of 70 aircraft that have been used today alone and today is a stark and horrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, (and) our emergency services personnel… (face) on a daily basis,” she mentioned.

