‘Three-Wheeler’ Government Functioning Properly, Says Uddhav Thackeray

We have been criticised that our authorities is sort of a three-wheeler: Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stated his three-party ruling coalition is functioning correctly after taking cost greater than a month in the past.

His assertion got here within the wake of his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis’s description of the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which took cost on November 28, as a three-wheeled automobile authorities.

The BJP chief had just lately in contrast the Thackeray authorities, consisting of the Shiv Sena and its ideological opponents Congress and the NCP, with a three-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, and raised doubts over its stability.

We have been criticised that our authorities is sort of a three-wheeler. Its OK that our authorities is a three-wheeler, however what’s extra essential is that it’s functioning correctly, Mr Thackeray stated.

He stated the steadiness of a automobile is extra essential issue when using, whether or not its a two or three-wheeler as bumps are skilled even in four-wheelers.

Mr Thackeray was talking within the inaugural perform of the 31st Street Security Week at NCPA, Nariman Level in South Mumbai.

Highlighting the significance of highway security, the chief minister stated it ought to be a lifelong mission as an alternative of limiting it just for every week.

He stated it isn’t potential to deliver down the variety of highway accidents to zero, however “we should strive to reduce their number to least possible,” and added and his authorities will take each potential step to attain this objective.

Mr Thackeray expressed concern over the rising variety of highway accidents within the nation and rued that “we should have regressed on this front”.

In 2005, China and India had witnessed 94,000 and 98,000 accidents, respectively. Now, the variety of accidents in China has lowered to 45,000, whereas these in India have zoomed to 1.5 lakh, the chief minister stated.

Anil Parab, Transport Minister of Maharashtra, stated 12,556 individuals died in highway accidents within the state within the final one 12 months and the quantity is just too enormous.

Therefore, efforts ought to be made to cut back the variety of accidents by 10 per cent, “but we should work to achieve the target of zero accidents”, Mr Parab stated.

Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport and Dwelling, steered that civic our bodies within the state ought to present funds for putting in site visitors indicators in cities.

He requested the chief minister to elicit views of transport division whereas finalising the Improvement Management guidelines for city areas.

The District Street Security Committees of Thane, Washim and Raigad have been felicitated in the course of the perform for greater than 20 per cent discount within the variety of accidents of their jurisdiction.

On the event, the chief minister felicitated a bunch of drivers of Maharashtra State Street Transport Corp (MSRTC) and BEST Endeavor (Mumbai’s civic transport physique) for accident-less service of greater than 25 years.