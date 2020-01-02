January 2, 2020 | 11:00am

Firefighters stand in entrance of a burnt out animal home on the Krefeld Zoo in Krefeld, Germany.

BERLIN — Three ladies are beneath investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns for the brand new yr which apparently ignited a devastating hearth that killed greater than 30 animals at a zoo, officers stated Thursday.

The three native ladies — a mom and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60 — went to police within the western metropolis of Krefeld on New Yr’s Day after authorities held a information convention concerning the blaze, legal police chief Gerd Hoppmann stated.

The ladies are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson, prosecutor Jens Frobel stated. The offense can carry a jail sentence of as much as 5 years.

Many Germans welcome within the new yr legally with fireworks at midnight. Sky lanterns, nonetheless, are each unlawful and weird in Germany. The mini hot-air balloons product of paper have been utilized in Asia for hundreds of years.

The fireplace began in a nook of the ape home’s roof within the first minutes of the brand new yr and unfold quickly. The zoo close to the Dutch border says the ape home burned down and greater than 30 animals — together with 5 orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and a number of other monkeys — have been killed, in addition to fruit bats and birds. The animals both burned to loss of life or died from smoke inhalation, authorities stated.

Hoppmann stated the ladies had ordered 5 sky lanterns on the web and informed authorities that they’d believed they have been authorized in Germany. He added that there was nothing within the product description displaying that they have been banned.

Hoppmann described the ladies as “completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible” and stated it was “very courageous” of them to come back ahead, saving authorities a tough investigation. He added that they feared reprisals and authorities restricted the small print given concerning the suspects.

Investigators imagine that only one lantern began the blaze. They discovered the opposite 4 later, with handwritten good needs for the brand new yr connected.

The destroyed ape home lacked hearth detectors and sprinklers, which weren’t required when it was constructed within the 1970s. The zoo stated, nonetheless, that it had handed an everyday hearth safety examine a couple of months in the past.

The constructing’s roof had been renovated after a hailstorm a couple of years in the past and plexiglass was added, Hoppmann stated. He stated whereas investigators have been assured the sky lantern was guilty, they’ll have a look at different elements that will have contributed to the blaze, similar to dry fallen leaves on the roof.

Investigators plan to hold out assessments to assist discover out why the blaze unfold so shortly. Firefighters have been solely capable of rescue two chimpanzees. The zoo stated Thursday it was glad with their situation.