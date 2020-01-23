Three WWE NXT Superstars Suffered Injuries This Week

WWE NXT introduced a hard-hitting present to the USA Community earlier than they’re set to take over Houston with Worlds Collide this Saturday.

The WWE Now NXT Damage report famous that Io Shirai tweaked her knee throughout her bout with Toni Storm. She shall be receiving an MRI as a precautionary measure. She is presently listed as each day.

Shotzi Blackheart was complaining about shoulder ache following the assault from Deonna Purrazzo. Presently she’s listed as “day to day.”

Joaquin Wilde simply received again from damage. Final night time Finn Balor pulled no punches in defeating him. Now Wilde is affected by rib and decrease neck ache. He had X-rays to ensure that it’s not something critical.