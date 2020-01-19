Three-year-old boy dies in caravan fire

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

19 January 2020

A three-year-old boy has been killed in a caravan hearth – which left his father and four-year-old sibling in hospital with burns.

Emergency providers rushed to the small village web site in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion, Wales, after the blaze broke out early this morning.

Nonetheless whereas boy’s father managed to flee the flames together with his eldest baby, the youngest was discovered useless contained in the caravan.

The four-year-old is now in a essential however steady situation in hospital and the daddy is steady.

Following the deadly blaze, Dyfed-Powys Police launched an investigation into how the fireplace broke out and a serious incident room has been arrange 15 miles away in Aberystwyth Police Station.

The three-year-old boy was discovered useless contained in the caravan within the small village web site in Ffair Rhos, Ceredigion, Wales. Pictured: Common view of Ffair Rhos village

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Cockwell mentioned: ‘We acquired a name at 5.35am right this moment, reporting a hearth at a caravan at Ffair Rhos.

‘Enquiries to this point lead us to consider that three individuals have been contained in the caravan on the time the fireplace broke out.

‘These have been a father and two youngsters – a four-year-old, and somewhat boy who we consider to have been aged three.

‘Whereas the daddy and the eldest baby have been in a position to get out of the caravan, the youthful of the siblings was tragically discovered deceased inside.

‘Our ideas are together with his household at this extraordinarily tough and traumatic time, and specialist officers have been put in place to assist them.

‘The daddy is presently in a steady situation in hospital, whereas the four-year-old is essential however steady. Each suffered burns.

‘The Prison Investigation Division is investigating the reason for the fireplace, and a serious incident room has been arrange at Aberystwyth Police Station.

Police at the moment are investigating how the blaze began and a serious incident room has been arrange at Aberystwyth Police Station (pictured)

‘We’re additionally working carefully with Mid and West Wales Hearth and Rescue Service, who have been in attendance when our officers arrived.

‘We want to thank our colleagues on the hearth service for his or her professionalism in coping with what turned out to be a extremely traumatic incident.

‘We want to converse to anybody who was within the Ffair Rhos space across the time of the fireplace, who may need info that would assist our investigation.

‘This was a tragic incident, and we shall be doing all we are able to to seek out solutions for the household, whose world can have been torn aside by this morning’s occasions.’

Anybody with info ought to contact police.