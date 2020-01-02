News

Three young siblings killed in single-vehicle crash near Sudbury

January 3, 2020
SUDBURY — Provincial police say three siblings ranging in age from six to 11 have died in a New Yr’s Day automotive crash close to Sudbury.

OPP say the accident occurred shortly earlier than 9 a.m. on Wednesday whereas two households have been driving again to Chelmsford, on the outskirts of Sudbury.

Const. Michelle Coulombe says a 2007 Honda Accord pushed by the kids’s mom left Hwy. 17, close to the Hwy. 144 interchange, and hit a rock reduce.

Brothers Future and Flourish Osagie, aged 11 and 10 respectively, died on the scene, whereas their six-year-old sister Britney Osagie died in hospital later that day.

A 10-year-old boy not associated to the Osagie household stays in hospital with life-threatening accidents, whereas the 2 moms travelling within the automotive with the kids have been both unharmed or barely injured.

Coulombe says officers are investigating the crash however no expenses have been laid to date.

