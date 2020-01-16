Thrifty homeowner revamps her kitchen for just £30 – using paint and sticky-back plastic

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:40 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:55 EST, 16 January 2020

A thrifty house owner has informed how she revamped her kitchen for simply £30 – utilizing a lick of paint and sticky-back plastic from Wilko.

Lesley Whitchurch, from Middlesbrough, shared spectacular earlier than and after pictures to Fb group DIY Official On A Finances and penned: ‘Kitchen revamp for £30. May not be to everybody’s style however I prefer it. Simply want new equipment.’

And plenty of had been fast to take to the feedback part praising her handiwork – and savvy saving suggestions.

‘Seems loads brighter! Nicely carried out,’ enthused one, whereas a second penned: ‘Love the modifications you could have made.’

Lesley Whitchurch, from Middlesbrough, shared earlier than and after pictures of her kitchen transformation to Fb group DIY Official On A Finances. Pictured, earlier than the revamp

The savvy house owner informed how she used £15 tile paint from Wilkos and three rolls of sticky-back plastic, which price her £5 every, to finish the look

Many admitted they preferred the up to date model higher and added that it was £30 properly spent (pictured)

A 3rd agreed: ‘I just like the up to date model significantly better. Good name,’ whereas a fourth added: ‘Love the after significantly better!’

Lesley went on to elucidate that whereas she preferred the earlier black tiles, she fancied giving her kitchen a change after 13 years.

She added how she achieved the specified impact utilizing tile paint from Wilkos, which price her £15, and three rolls of stick-back plastic, which price her £5 every.

And plenty of social media customers had been in settlement that the fashionable white color alternative gave the revamped room a complete new look.

One impressed social media consumer wrote: ‘Love the after significantly better,’ whereas a second penned: ‘Love the modifications you could have made’ (pictured)

‘Brightens the room,’ wrote one, whereas a second agreed: ‘Seems loads brighter. Seems nice!’

A 3rd added: ‘Significantly better with the sunshine color underneath fan,’ whereas a fourth prompt: ‘I like the brand new look, lightens the entire place up. A darker grout pen would make the entire thing pop.’

In the meantime, others drew comparisons to the earlier than and after footage, with many struggling to decide on a favorite.

‘Each are very good however typically you want a change,’ wrote one, whereas a second penned: ‘I like each. Earlier than and after.’