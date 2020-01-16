News

Thrifty homeowner revamps her kitchen for just £30 – using paint and sticky-back plastic

January 16, 2020
3 Min Read

Thrifty house owner turns her boring kitchen right into a brilliant and ethereal house for simply £30 – utilizing a lick of paint and sticky-back plastic from Wilko

  • Lesley Whitchurch, from Middlesbrough, gave her kitchen a makeover for £30 
  • Used £15 tile paint and three rolls of sticky-back plastic, £5 every, from Wilko
  • Many praised transformation and stated it seems to be ‘brighter’ in comparison with earlier than

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Revealed: | Up to date:

A thrifty house owner has informed how she revamped her kitchen for simply £30 – utilizing a lick of paint and sticky-back plastic from Wilko.

Lesley Whitchurch, from Middlesbrough, shared spectacular earlier than and after pictures to Fb group DIY Official On A Finances and penned: ‘Kitchen revamp for £30. May not be to everybody’s style however I prefer it. Simply want new equipment.’

And plenty of had been fast to take to the feedback part praising her handiwork – and savvy saving suggestions.

‘Seems loads brighter! Nicely carried out,’ enthused one, whereas a second penned: ‘Love the modifications you could have made.’

Lesley Whitchurch, from Middlesbrough, shared earlier than and after pictures of her kitchen transformation to Fb group DIY Official On A Finances. Pictured, earlier than the revamp

The savvy house owner informed how she used £15 tile paint from Wilkos and three rolls of sticky-back plastic, which price her £5 every, to finish the look

Many admitted they preferred the up to date model higher and added that it was £30 properly spent (pictured)

A 3rd agreed: ‘I just like the up to date model significantly better. Good name,’ whereas a fourth added: ‘Love the after significantly better!’

Lesley went on to elucidate that whereas she preferred the earlier black tiles, she fancied giving her kitchen a change after 13 years. 

She added how she achieved the specified impact utilizing tile paint from Wilkos, which price her £15, and three rolls of stick-back plastic, which price her £5 every. 

And plenty of social media customers had been in settlement that the fashionable white color alternative gave the revamped room a complete new look.  

One impressed social media consumer wrote: ‘Love the after significantly better,’ whereas a second penned: ‘Love the modifications you could have made’ (pictured)

‘Brightens the room,’ wrote one, whereas a second agreed: ‘Seems loads brighter. Seems nice!’ 

A 3rd added: ‘Significantly better with the sunshine color underneath fan,’ whereas a fourth prompt: ‘I like the brand new look, lightens the entire place up. A darker grout pen would make the entire thing pop.’ 

In the meantime, others drew comparisons to the earlier than and after footage, with many struggling to decide on a favorite.

‘Each are very good however typically you want a change,’ wrote one, whereas a second penned: ‘I like each. Earlier than and after.’

Others revealed they discovered it laborious to decide on between the earlier than and after, as they liked each (pictured)

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment