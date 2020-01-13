Thrifty homeowner transforms her husband’s tool cupboard into a modern beauty room for her daughters

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Printed: 08:24 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:28 EST, 13 January 2020

A thrifty home-owner has advised how she reworked her husband’s former instrument cabinet into a contemporary magnificence room for her daughters.

Kirsty Davies Powell, from the UK, took to Fb group DIY Official On A Funds to share spectacular earlier than and after pictures of her handiwork, and penned: ‘My cabinet on the steps reworked from my husband’s work instruments storage to a magnificence room for my three daughters. All executed on a price range.’

And lots of had been fast to take to the feedback part, praising the mum for her creativity and for taking advantage of the house obtainable.

‘Oh wow what an excellent makeover and nice use of that house..Effectively executed, your ladies should like it,’ enthused one, whereas a second agreed: ‘That is so beautiful, what an exquisite use of the house.’

Kirsty Davies Powell, from the UK, advised how she reworked her husband’s instrument cabinet right into a magnificence haven for her three daughters. Pictured, earlier than the transformation

The thrifty mum shared the earlier than and after pictures to Fb group DIY On a Funds Official. Pictured, after the renovation

Alongside the snaps of her undertaking, Kirsty penned: ‘My cabinet on the steps reworked from my husbands work instruments storage to a magnificence room for my three daughters (pictured)

A 3rd penned: ‘Wow! Nice transformation! Fortunate ladies,’ whereas a fourth added: ‘Three very fortunate ladies. Wow, that’s good.’

Within the earlier than snaps, the tired-looking room will be seen with nothing greater than a single gentle bulb hanging from the ceiling and marks everywhere in the wall.

However following Kirsty’s efforts, its since been given a brand new lease of life – with a lick of paint, a easy mirror, a few cabinets and storage baskets for equipment and merchandise.

The savvy home-owner went on to clarify how she purchased the holder for her hairdryer and straighteners for £three from eBay, whereas the lino tiles had been spares her husband – a ground layer – had leftover from work.

Earlier than the renovation (pictured), the room featured a single bulb gentle and seemed utterly run down

Kirsty defined how she ready the partitions for portray earlier than washing them down and re-plastering them. She then added options together with a bean bag and pillows

Many took to social media to reward Kirsty’s efforts, with one writing: ‘Three very fortunate ladies’ (pictured)

To realize the completed look, Kirsty advised how she ready the partitions for portray earlier than washing them down and re-plastering them. She then adorned by including a classy gray stool and a bean bag.

Many had been left in awe of the home-owner’s DIY abilities, and joked the transformation is so gorgeous, they concern the ladies can be preventing over it.

‘I can think about the preventing that can occur with three sharing such an exquisite house!’ joked one, whereas a second agreed:

‘Fab use of house!! Appears superb! Can’t assist however consider the fights once they all wanna prepare possibly an extended mirror on the again wall and one on the window sill.’