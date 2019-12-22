Thrifty mother shares incredible kitchen transformation for just £105

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

A savvy mom has shared her unbelievable kitchen transformation which price simply £105 – and she or he achieved the look with a lick of paint and upcycled furnishings.

Cassie Middleton, from Eire, shared the spectacular earlier than and after photos to Fb group DIY on a Price range and penned: ‘My kitchen transformation… price about £105 all collectively aside from the brand new toaster, kettle and microwave which was an early Christmas current as a result of I had an epic fail at spray portray it.

‘I put plenty of hours in, however I am completely In love with the colors.’

The mother-of-twins was praised by associates who referred to as the mission ‘beautiful’ and teased they might be heading to the identical retailers as her to copy the renovation.

‘Wow babe!!! What a fab job. Nicely executed you. I adore it a lot’, enthused one, whereas a second penned: ‘Work tops appears to be like beautiful. You will have executed a stunning job. All your kitchen appears to be like beautiful.’

Within the authentic caption, the thrifty home-owner informed how she used simply £6-a-roll vinyl to modernise the worktops, and paid £eight for cabinet paint from B&M.

Her jars have been a cut price at £1, whereas she upcycled her outdated clock with leftover vinyl and a few sticky foam numbers.

She continued: ‘Utensils, holders, door handles, upcycled utilizing Rustoleom rose gold spray paint £7 the vary.’

‘Tiles, 3d stickers from eBay, £eight.99 for 10, used 2 packs of photograph frames £2 every from the vary.’

She added: ‘Curtains, voile £15 for three x 180 x 120cm drop, then used netting wire, £2 all from the vary. Mugs £1 every, Poundland, as are the dangling coronary heart plaques.

‘Baskets small 79p massive £1.39 from poundstretcher, rug £9.99.’

Many have been fast to take to the feedback to share their reward, with one insisting she ‘loves it a lot,’ whereas one other requested if Cassie was out there to rework her kitchen.

‘Need to come and do my kitchen?’ commented one other, whereas an extra wrote: ‘That’s beautiful, I like your worktops and cabinets. Nice job! Would possibly go to b&m tomorrow haha.’

