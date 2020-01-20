Thrifty mum transforms a walk-in cupboard into a ‘gorgeous’ vanity room for her daughter

Social media customers branded renovation every part from ‘class’ to ‘beautiful’

A savvy home-owner has revealed how she reworked her daughter’s walk-in cabinet right into a ‘beautiful’ vainness room.

Amanda Kenny, from Ayr in Scotland, shared the spectacular earlier than and after images to Fb group DIY On A Price range Official and easily penned: ‘Earlier than and after my daughters vainness room.’

And it wasn’t lengthy earlier than her publish was flooded with feedback of reward for her handiwork.

‘Omg might you make this shareable!? That is such a tremendous thought!’ enthused one, whereas a second penned: ‘Omg it is superb fortunate little woman.’

Amanda Kenny, from Ayr, reworked her daughter’s walk-in wardrobe right into a ‘beautiful’ vainness room. Pictured, earlier than the transformation

Amanda went on to elucidate how she purchased the cabinets from eBay, and the mirror from B&M. Pictured, after the ‘beautiful’ transformation

The thrifty mum went on to elucidate how she achieved the look on a funds – utilizing cabinets from eBay, and a mirror from B&M.

In the meantime, the desk was created utilizing two floating cabinets, and she or he merely simply added wicker baskets inbetween them.

Unsurprisingly, the publish proved well-liked amongst inventive householders and has since garnered over 2,600 likes – and tons of of feedback.

Artistic Amanda additionally added a luminous ‘love mild’ to the cabinets to finish the look (pictured)

Others hinted that they could flip their hand to DIY in a bid to utilize the field rooms or wasted house of their homes.

