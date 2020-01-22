THROWBACK | Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor once dated ‘Pahariya’ brothers

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor with Pahariya brothers

The newbies of the Indian movie trade – Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor – have been headlines since they entered Bollywood. Be it their movies or romantic relationships, the star children have been ruling the web.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor began their careers virtually on the identical time. However aside from this, the beauties even have one other factor in frequent. Each these actresses had as soon as dated the Pahariya brothers.

If you’re questioning who’re these Pahariya brothers, allow us to inform you. Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya belong to a political enterprise class household. Whereas their father is a Mumbai based mostly businessman, their maternal grandfather is Former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Sara Ali Khan, Veer PahariyaTwitter

Sara Ali Khan dated Veer Pahariya who’s an aspiring singer whereas Janhvi Kapoor dated Shikhar Pahariya. The courting information of the 2 obtained confirmed when Sara had shared a photograph with Veer on Instagram. Janhvi was noticed locking lips with Shikhar Pahariya at a celebration, the photograph of which went viral on social media.

Each Janhvi and Sara broke up with the Pahariya brothers earlier than getting into the showbiz. Sara Ali Khan was lately rumoured to be courting her Love Aaj Kal 2020 co-star Kartik Aaryan and experiences of Janhvi courting her ‘Dhadak’ co-star Ishaan Khattar have been additionally doing the rounds.

Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya

On the skilled entrance, Sara Ali Khan is all equipped for her upcoming ‘Love Aaj Kal’ reverse Kartik Aaryan whereas Janhvi Kapoor is prepping up for her first biopic movie based mostly on IAF pilot ‘Gunjan Saxena’.