Thug revelled in being nicknamed after Shameless character Frank Gallagher

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Printed: 10:08 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:30 EST, 14 January 2020

Bradley Hopkins (pictured) was jailed for 22 months after he admitted two offences of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt and one in every of having a bladed article in public

A jobless thug who took satisfaction in being nicknamed after the Shameless character Frank Gallagher has been jailed for 22 months after attacking a gross sales rep after which a paramedic.

Bradley Hopkins first battered automobile rental employee Nicholas Geldard then wrote on social media: ‘Simply put man to sleep coz he would not lease me a automobile.’

In one other incident, he attacked a paramedic who was treating him following a cocaine overdose, earlier than chasing after one other medic armed with a carving knife.

A courtroom heard how pals named Hopkins as ‘Frank’ because of his likeness to the drunken loudmouthed slob from the hit Channel four present performed by David Threlfall.

In a single publish on Fb, Hopkins, from Brinnington in Stockport, bragged of accepting tins of groceries from a meals financial institution meals to see how ‘individuals reside’.

In one other, he bragged: ‘Am not gonna pay for something in my life.

‘Am gonna rob my meals.

‘After I drive am robbing petrol. My purpose in life is 2 have each f***er over.’

At Manchester Crown Court docket, Hopkins was jailed for 22 months after he admitted two offences of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt and one in every of having a bladed article in public.

He had earlier possession of sophistication A, prison harm and threatening and abusive behaviour.

A courtroom heard how pals named Hopkins as ‘Frank’ because of his likeness to the drunken loudmouthed slob from the hit Channel four present performed by David Threlfall (proper)

The primary incident occurred on February eight final yr when sufferer Nicholas Geldard was serving behind the counter at an Enterprise automobile rental retailer.

Prosecutor David Bruce mentioned: ‘The defendant needed to rent a automobile however wasn’t in a position to get by the safety questions as a consequence of which he was refused service.

‘This angered the defendant and he commenced an unprovoked assault. There was a punch to Mr Geldard’s face which triggered harm and consequently Mr Geldard took per week off work and felt unable to return to that department the place his pals had been.

‘One of many issues which triggered him lots of misery is that he discovered a Fb communication the place the defendant seems to brag about what he had executed.’

The second incident occurred on June 23 after paramedic John Riley was referred to as to Hopkins’ flat following a name that he had overdosed while smoking cocaine.

Mr Bruce mentioned: ‘He did not wish to go to hospital, they felt he lacked capability at that specific stage they needed to clarify to him he wanted to go for his personal security and his personal well being.

Hopkins battered automobile rental employee Nicholas Geldard then wrote on social media: ‘Simply put man to sleep coz he would not lease me a automobile’

‘That appeared to fully incense the defendant and in a really violent unprovoked assault he goes throughout a really quick hall and received maintain of Mr Riley, punching him to the face, grabbing at his face and scratching his face.

‘Then issues took a really severe flip – even then the defendant would not let it go he went again into the flat and armed himself with a really giant knife 5 or 6 inches lengthy – it’s a very important knife.

He got here in and out a really indignant method to start with chased Mr Riley’s colleague runs to the elevate proper down the hall on the finish there’s a fireplace door, he manages to get to the opposite aspect.’

In mitigation, defence barrister Thomas McKail mentioned: ‘He absolutely accepts his behaviour and is really ashamed of the best way he behaved however on the time he discovered himself wrestling along with his drug dependancy.

‘He apologises as a lot as he probably can he enquired concerning the paramedics and whether or not they had been again at work he genuinely wished them the most effective.’