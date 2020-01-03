Thug viciously kicks a woman’s pet collie-cross dog before pushing her over

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Dorset Police stated the person was seen to ‘kick the canine repeatedly and assault the proprietor’

A thug viciously kicked a canine earlier than pushing the proprietor over throughout a row on the street.

The person had been strolling with a girl and baby in the direction of the ocean in Bournemouth, Dorset, when he encountered a girl in her 50s and her small collie-cross canine.

In the course of the trade, which came about at about 1.45pm yesterday in West Cliff Gardens, close to to the Riviera Resort, the person repeatedly kicked out on the canine earlier than pushing the lady over.

A passerby took a photograph on their digicam telephone in the mean time the person swung his proper leg in the direction of the pinnacle of the canine.

He seems to be aged in is mid-40s and was sporting a purple high and darkish denims on the time.

The sufferer suffered slight accidents. It isn’t thought that her pet was critically harmed.

Cops searched the world however couldn’t find the person.

Police Constable Laura Boobier, of Bournemouth police, stated: ‘We’re persevering with to make enquiries to determine the person concerned.

‘I’d urge anybody with info as to this man’s identification, or who witnessed the incident in West Cliff Gardens, to please contact us.’