Thundercat – “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy & amp; Steve Arrington)

Thundercat at all times stays busy, however the Los Angeles bass wizard hasn't launched an album of his personal since 2017 's Drunk . Thankfully, that's about to vary. In April, Thundercat is coming again with a brand new album known as It Is What It Is , government produced by Flying Lotus and that includes a crew of collaborators together with Ty Dolla $ ign, Infantile Gambino , Lil B, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. And at the moment, he's sharing one among its songs.

“Black Qualls” finds Thundercat teaming up with one his heroes in funk icon Steve Arrington, who Thundercat has been a fan of since he was a teen, and the Web's Steve Lacy, who Thundercat says is “the physical incarnate of the Ohio Players in one person – he genuinely is a funky ass dude. “(The album model of the music additionally options Infantile Gambino.) Hearken to” Black Qualls “and take a look at the small print of It Is What It Is under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22 – 26 “

02 “Innerstellar Love”

03 “I Love Louis Cole (Feat . Louis Cole)

04 “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Infantile Gambino)

05 “Miguel's Comfortable Dance”

06 “How Sway”

07 “Humorous Factor”

08 “Abroad” (Feat. Zack Fox)

09 “Dragonball Durag”

10 “How I Really feel”

11 “King Of The Hill”

12 “Unrequited Love”

13 “Honest Likelihood” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ ign & Lil B)

14 “Existential Dread”

15 “It Is What It Is”

TOUR DATES:

02 / 28 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

02 / 29 Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Competition

03 / 02 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03 / 03 Arcade, CA @ Van Duzer Theater

03 / 04 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

03 / 06 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03 / 07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03 / 08 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03 / 10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03 / 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

03 / 13 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03 / 14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03 / 15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

03 / 17 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

03 / 18 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

03 / 19 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

03 / 21 Boston, MA @ Home of Blues

03 / 22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03 / 24 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor

03 / 28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03 / 29 Knoxville, TN @ Massive Ears Competition

03 / 31 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04 / 01 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04 / 02 Atlanta, GA @ Selection Playhouse

09 / 04 London, UK @ Roundhouse

11 / 04 Manchester, UK @ Academy

14 / 04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

15 / 04 Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

17 / 04 Berlin, DE @ Astra

It Is What It Is is out four/three on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it right here.