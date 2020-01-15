Thundercat – “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy & amp; Steve Arrington)

Thundercat at all times stays busy, however the Los Angeles bass wizard hasn't launched an album of his personal since 2017 's Drunk . Thankfully, that's about to vary. In April, Thundercat is coming again with a brand new album known as It Is What It Is , government produced by Flying Lotus and that includes a crew of collaborators together with Ty Dolla $ ign, Infantile Gambino , Lil B, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. And at the moment, he's sharing one among its songs.
“Black Qualls” finds Thundercat teaming up with one his heroes in funk icon Steve Arrington, who Thundercat has been a fan of since he was a teen, and the Web's Steve Lacy, who Thundercat says is “the physical incarnate of the Ohio Players in one person – he genuinely is a funky ass dude. “(The album model of the music additionally options Infantile Gambino.) Hearken to” Black Qualls “and take a look at the small print of It Is What It Is under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22 – 26 “
02 “Innerstellar Love”
03 “I Love Louis Cole (Feat . Louis Cole)
04 “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Infantile Gambino)
05 “Miguel's Comfortable Dance”
06 “How Sway”
07 “Humorous Factor”
08 “Abroad” (Feat. Zack Fox)
09 “Dragonball Durag”
10 “How I Really feel”
11 “King Of The Hill”
12 “Unrequited Love”
13 “Honest Likelihood” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ ign & Lil B)
14 “Existential Dread”
15 “It Is What It Is”
TOUR DATES:
02 / 28 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
02 / 29 Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Competition
03 / 02 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03 / 03 Arcade, CA @ Van Duzer Theater
03 / 04 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
03 / 06 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03 / 07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03 / 08 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03 / 10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03 / 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
03 / 13 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03 / 14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03 / 15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
03 / 17 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
03 / 18 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
03 / 19 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
03 / 21 Boston, MA @ Home of Blues
03 / 22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03 / 24 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor
03 / 28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03 / 29 Knoxville, TN @ Massive Ears Competition
03 / 31 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04 / 01 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04 / 02 Atlanta, GA @ Selection Playhouse
09 / 04 London, UK @ Roundhouse
11 / 04 Manchester, UK @ Academy
14 / 04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
15 / 04 Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
17 / 04 Berlin, DE @ Astra
It Is What It Is is out four/three on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it right here.
