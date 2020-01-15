Thundercat shares Steve Lacy-featuring new track ‘Black Qualls’, announces album ‘It Is What It Is’

Thundercat has introduced his new album ‘It Is What It Is’ and shared its Steve Lacy-featuring first observe, ‘Black Qualls’ – pay attention beneath.

The Los Angeles musician and producer – actual title Stephen Lee Bruner – took on manufacturing duties on his upcoming fourth LP, together with Flying Lotus. Due for launch on April three, the file options collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Kamasi Washington, BadBadNotGood, and extra throughout its 15 tracks. Previewing the ‘Drunk’ follow-up, Thundercat has dropped ‘Black Qualls’ – a team-up with Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington.

Thundercat has defined that ‘It Is What It Is’ offers with emotions of “love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that”.

He continued: “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Different observe titles for the undertaking embrace ‘Innerstellar Love’, ‘Funny Thing’, ‘Existential Dread’, and ‘Unrequited Love’. You’ll be able to see the total tracklist beneath.

01 Misplaced in Area / Nice Scott / 22-26



02 Innerstellar Love



03 I Love Louis Cole [ft. Louis Cole]



04 Black Qualls [ft. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino]



05 Miguel’s Joyful Dance



06 How Sway



07 Humorous Factor



08 Abroad [ft. Zack Fox]



09 Dragonball Durag



10 How I Really feel



11 King of the Hill



12 Unrequited Love



13 Honest Probability [ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B]



14 Existential Dread



15 It Is What It Is

Steve Lacy, in the meantime, launched his debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’ final Might. In a four-star evaluation, NME mentioned that the file sees the musician’s “personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself.”