Thunderstorms and floods will make Christmas Eve a ‘terrible Tuesday’

Revealed: 01:28 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 02:37 EST, 24 December 2019

Britons are being warned to take care on the roads and rail as elements of the nation get set for thunderstorms, rain and gales immediately.

The Met Workplace is predicting that thunderstorms will hit elements of south Wales and south-west England on Christmas Eve.

A extreme yellow climate warning has been issued which states that there could also be harm to some buildings and energy outages, with delays to journeys by rail or street additionally doable.

Regardless of immediately’s bleak outlook, virtually all elements of the UK can count on advantageous climate on Christmas Day, based on Met Workplace forecasters.

The Met Workplace has immediately iassued warnings for thunderstorms throughout southern Wales and southeastern England

After a frosty and foggy begin to the day, folks in most elements of the nation are more likely to see the wintry climate elevate and make manner for sunshine.

A white Christmas shouldn’t be on the playing cards, based on the forecaster, and solely mountainous areas in Scotland stand an opportunity of seeing any snow.

‘Christmas Day is wanting like a beautiful day for just about the entire of the UK,’ based on Met Workplace forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

‘It will likely be a chilly begin within the morning with some fog, however as soon as that clears we’re taking a look at a dry day throughout the nation with sunny spells.’

Peak temperatures are more likely to vary from round 6C in northern elements of the UK to round 9C within the south, he added.

The thickest of the morning fog is more likely to be in Wales and central and western elements of England.

There have solely been 4 events over the past 51 years when the UK has had a widespread coating of snow on the bottom on Christmas Day, based on the Met Workplace.

It’s extremely unlikely that there can be any important snowfall this yr, Mr Dewhurst mentioned, including: ‘If there may be any snow will probably be over the tops of Scottish mountains, which we do not class as a white Christmas.’

The final time that there was a ‘widespread’ white Christmas within the UK was in 2010, based on the Met Workplace.

2017 was additionally technically recorded as a white Christmas by the forecaster after 11% of climate stations reported snowfall, nevertheless none mentioned that snow had settled.

Final yr there was no document of snow falling at any climate station within the UK.

The Met Workplace has to document a single snowflake falling at any one among numerous commentary areas within the UK together with Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Fortress and the Millennium Stadium so as to class a Christmas as white.

This has occurred on 38 of the final 54 Christmas Days.

