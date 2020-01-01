Tidy! Gavin and Stacey superfan’s one-woman version becomes surprise online hit 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A Gavin and Stacey superfan recreated her favorite scenes from the sequence in a one-woman present that has turn out to be a web-based hit.

Lucia Keskin, 18, filmed the low finances, 5 minute homage to the beloved present in her bed room, utilizing eight costumes, a inexperienced display and a few Photoshop wizardry.

Ms Keskin, from Margate, Kent, takes on the position of Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Ness and Pam for the favored video – which has racked up almost 400,000 views on her YouTube channel.

Superfan Ms Keskin, who has 284,000 YouTube subscribers, mentioned: ‘I am obsessive about Gavin and Stacey, it is simply so humorous and I really like doing the impressions. It is simply British comedy gold and Ruth Jones and James Cordon’s writing is genius.

‘I simply wished to do it for the sake of it and it is good that folks prefer it, I by no means anticipated it to explode like this.’

This yr’s Gavin And Stacey particular was watched by a mean of 11.6 million viewers, making it the most important festive particular since Christmas Day 2008, securing almost half (49.2%) of the whole viewing viewers throughout its slot, in keeping with the BBC.

The present ended on a dramatic cliffhanger with a wedding proposal between two main characters left unanswered.

Superfan Ms Keskin additionally made the information in January 2019 when she known as BBC Information on Skype whereas a journalist was giving an interview about Brexit.

Her on-line ID popped up in the midst of the display briefly whereas Bojan Pancevski gave his opinion on a section in regards to the EU’s response to Brexit at the moment.

Gavin and Stacey fanatic Ms Keskin, pictured left, centre left and proper, first observed her expertise for impressions throughout theatre class in sixth kind

Ms Keskin spent two hours filming and 6 hours modifying the Gavin and Stacey masterpiece

Throughout the night Ms Kesin appeared on BBC Information to speak in regards to the TV present Mates and its reputation with youthful individuals regardless of it airing so way back.

Gavin and Stacey fanatic Ms Keskin first observed her expertise for impressions throughout theatre class in sixth kind.

She spent two hours filming and 6 hours modifying the masterpiece – however mentioned her mom thinks she’s ‘nuts’.

Full time YouTuber Lucia began making parody movies one yr in the past

Ms Keskin mentioned: ‘I simply do it round the home the place ever I can.

‘My mum thinks I am nuts, she would not discover it humorous as a result of we have a very completely different sense of humour. I simply inform her to ”please get out”.

‘I often have a psychological breakdown once I’m modifying and attempting to get the costumes as correct as I can.’

Full time YouTuber Lucia began making parody movies one yr in the past to comply with her childhood dream of changing into a longtime comic.

Now, she is ready to stay on the proceeds of her standard channel.

Ms Keskin, referred to as Chi With A C on social media, mentioned: ‘After I first began, my mum did not get it.

‘She was like ”why are you doing this?” however once I began making a living from YouTube she instructed me to hold on. My grandparents do not know what is going on on.

‘I actually love comedy sketches. Comedy basically is one thing I actually love, I have never accomplished rise up but however I actually wish to and the movies was one thing I might do at residence to get began.

‘I will begin open mic nights in 2020. I am so nervous however I have been pushing it again for therefore lengthy I believe I would as nicely strive it.

‘My dream has been to be a comic ever since I used to be little. I at all times used to do silly issues and I really like making parody movies.’